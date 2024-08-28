Who’s in Olivia Attwood’s new reality show ‘Bad Boyfriends’? Full cast revealed

Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends airs in September on ITV. Picture: ITV

Olivia Attwood gears up to host new ITV reality show ‘Bad Boyfriends’ this September, but who will star in it? Here are all the couples as the full cast is revealed below.

Olivia Attwood has made quite a name for herself since her season of Love Island in 2017. She's built a name and brand for herself starring in the likes of The Only Way Is Essex, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Celebs Go Dating and Loose Women.

Since 2023 Olivia has presented several documentaries starting with Olivia Attwood vs The Trolls and Olivia Atwood: The Price of Perfection and in September this year her newest show Bad Boyfriends will air on ITV2 and ITVX.

All the boyfriends have been nominated by their long-suffering girlfriends and it will be up to Olivia to whip these boys into men, whether they’re serial cheaters, lazy lovers or just plain man-children.

So what will be the premise of this new reality show? And who will be in it? Here is the cast revealed.

Bad Boyfriends will span across 11 episodes. Picture: ITV

According to ITV the show will focus on: "Eight unsuspecting bad boyfriends will be flown to a Greek island under the premise of filming a series about manhood and bromance in a hedonistic holiday mecca, before getting the shock of their lives when Olivia appears to announce their wild partying days are on hold and to reveal the true purpose of the show - to whip them into better boyfriend shape."

The show will span across 11 episodes and after the initial shocking reveal of the true nature of why they’ve been flown to the Greek Islands, the boys will find themselves completing challenges and facing some tough love on the way.

But who are these ‘bad boyfriends’ and their 100% done girlfriends? Find all the couples set to star in Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends below.

Couple 1: Anya & Bayley

Bayley and Anya will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Bayley

Age: 26

From: Surrey

Occupation: Operations Manager

Anya

Age: 28

From: Surrey

Occupation: Salon Owner

Anya described her boyfriend as someone who is “careless, heartless and [doesn’t] give a f***,” who’s in desperate need to “take accountability for his actions.”

Couple 2: Carly & Tom J

Carly and Tom J will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Tom J

Age: 25

From: Barnsley

Occupation: Bricklayer/Labourer

Carly

Age: 23

From: Rotherham

Occupation: Content Creator

Carly described her boyfriend as “fun but maybe unpredictable, not stable,” and felt like their relationship had turned “stagnant.”

Couple 3: Ryan & Sapphia

Ryan and Sapphia will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Ryan

Age: 28

From: North West London

Occupation: Music Producer

Sapphia

Age: 30

From: West London

Occupation: Financial Recruitment

Sapphia described her boyfriend as someone who “doesn’t help with the housework… He just goes off vibes and enjoys his life. He’s a massive flirt and that needs to stop.”

Couple 4: Lana & Tom T

Lana and Tom T will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Tom T

Age: 25

From: Bromley

Occupation: Roofer

Lana

Age: 23

From: Bromley

Occupation: Merchandiser

Lana described her boyfriend as “lazy around the house,” and constantly feels like she’s just “another mother.”

Couple 5: Ruben & Liily

Ruben and Liily star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Ruben

Age: 27

From: Dublin

Occupation: Car Salesman

Liily

Age: 26

From: Brazil but resides in Dublin

Occupation: Studying to be a personal trainer

Liily described her boyfriend as “still [needing] attention from other women.”

Couple 6: Jordi & Sam

Jordi and Sam will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Sam

Age: 31

From: Manchester

Occupation: Roofer

Jordi

Age: 28

From: Manchester

Occupation: Gym Brand Owner

Jordi said her boyfriend “wasn’t romantic or anything and never made me feel special,” she also mentioned that whilst they have a lot of fun together, “the serious side of it was lacking.”

Couple 7: Viktor & Maria

Viktor and Maria will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Viktor

Age: 27

From: Originally from Bulgaria, resides in Essex

Occupation: Music Teacher

Maria

Age: 23

From: Essex

Occupation: Influencer Marketing Manager

Maria describes her boyfriend as a “commitment-phobe,” and wants “to get the wheels turning in his head to realise marriage is big and it needs to happen!”

Couple 8: Anna & Eli

Anna and Eli will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Eli

Age: 43

From: Leeds

Occupation: CEO of Supercar Dealership

Anna

Age: 24

From: Leeds

Occupation: Sales Manager

Anna described her boyfriend as someone who “says the wrong thing and puts his foot in it and without realising that can affect [her] confidence."

Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends starts Sunday, 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.