Who’s in Olivia Attwood’s new reality show ‘Bad Boyfriends’? Full cast revealed
28 August 2024, 20:00
Olivia Attwood gears up to host new ITV reality show ‘Bad Boyfriends’ this September, but who will star in it? Here are all the couples as the full cast is revealed below.
Olivia Attwood has made quite a name for herself since her season of Love Island in 2017. She's built a name and brand for herself starring in the likes of The Only Way Is Essex, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Celebs Go Dating and Loose Women.
Since 2023 Olivia has presented several documentaries starting with Olivia Attwood vs The Trolls and Olivia Atwood: The Price of Perfection and in September this year her newest show Bad Boyfriends will air on ITV2 and ITVX.
All the boyfriends have been nominated by their long-suffering girlfriends and it will be up to Olivia to whip these boys into men, whether they’re serial cheaters, lazy lovers or just plain man-children.
So what will be the premise of this new reality show? And who will be in it? Here is the cast revealed.
According to ITV the show will focus on: "Eight unsuspecting bad boyfriends will be flown to a Greek island under the premise of filming a series about manhood and bromance in a hedonistic holiday mecca, before getting the shock of their lives when Olivia appears to announce their wild partying days are on hold and to reveal the true purpose of the show - to whip them into better boyfriend shape."
The show will span across 11 episodes and after the initial shocking reveal of the true nature of why they’ve been flown to the Greek Islands, the boys will find themselves completing challenges and facing some tough love on the way.
But who are these ‘bad boyfriends’ and their 100% done girlfriends? Find all the couples set to star in Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends below.
Couple 1: Anya & Bayley
Bayley
Age: 26
From: Surrey
Occupation: Operations Manager
Anya
Age: 28
From: Surrey
Occupation: Salon Owner
Anya described her boyfriend as someone who is “careless, heartless and [doesn’t] give a f***,” who’s in desperate need to “take accountability for his actions.”
Couple 2: Carly & Tom J
Tom J
Age: 25
From: Barnsley
Occupation: Bricklayer/Labourer
Carly
Age: 23
From: Rotherham
Occupation: Content Creator
Carly described her boyfriend as “fun but maybe unpredictable, not stable,” and felt like their relationship had turned “stagnant.”
Couple 3: Ryan & Sapphia
Ryan
Age: 28
From: North West London
Occupation: Music Producer
Sapphia
Age: 30
From: West London
Occupation: Financial Recruitment
Sapphia described her boyfriend as someone who “doesn’t help with the housework… He just goes off vibes and enjoys his life. He’s a massive flirt and that needs to stop.”
Couple 4: Lana & Tom T
Tom T
Age: 25
From: Bromley
Occupation: Roofer
Lana
Age: 23
From: Bromley
Occupation: Merchandiser
Lana described her boyfriend as “lazy around the house,” and constantly feels like she’s just “another mother.”
Couple 5: Ruben & Liily
Ruben
Age: 27
From: Dublin
Occupation: Car Salesman
Liily
Age: 26
From: Brazil but resides in Dublin
Occupation: Studying to be a personal trainer
Liily described her boyfriend as “still [needing] attention from other women.”
Couple 6: Jordi & Sam
Sam
Age: 31
From: Manchester
Occupation: Roofer
Jordi
Age: 28
From: Manchester
Occupation: Gym Brand Owner
Jordi said her boyfriend “wasn’t romantic or anything and never made me feel special,” she also mentioned that whilst they have a lot of fun together, “the serious side of it was lacking.”
Couple 7: Viktor & Maria
Viktor
Age: 27
From: Originally from Bulgaria, resides in Essex
Occupation: Music Teacher
Maria
Age: 23
From: Essex
Occupation: Influencer Marketing Manager
Maria describes her boyfriend as a “commitment-phobe,” and wants “to get the wheels turning in his head to realise marriage is big and it needs to happen!”
Couple 8: Anna & Eli
Eli
Age: 43
From: Leeds
Occupation: CEO of Supercar Dealership
Anna
Age: 24
From: Leeds
Occupation: Sales Manager
Anna described her boyfriend as someone who “says the wrong thing and puts his foot in it and without realising that can affect [her] confidence."
Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends starts Sunday, 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
