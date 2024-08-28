Who’s in Olivia Attwood’s new reality show ‘Bad Boyfriends’? Full cast revealed

28 August 2024, 20:00

Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends airs in September on ITV
Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends airs in September on ITV. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Olivia Attwood gears up to host new ITV reality show ‘Bad Boyfriends’ this September, but who will star in it? Here are all the couples as the full cast is revealed below.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Attwood has made quite a name for herself since her season of Love Island in 2017. She's built a name and brand for herself starring in the likes of The Only Way Is Essex, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Celebs Go Dating and Loose Women.

Since 2023 Olivia has presented several documentaries starting with Olivia Attwood vs The Trolls and Olivia Atwood: The Price of Perfection and in September this year her newest show Bad Boyfriends will air on ITV2 and ITVX.

All the boyfriends have been nominated by their long-suffering girlfriends and it will be up to Olivia to whip these boys into men, whether they’re serial cheaters, lazy lovers or just plain man-children.

So what will be the premise of this new reality show? And who will be in it? Here is the cast revealed.

Bad Boyfriends will span across 11 episodes
Bad Boyfriends will span across 11 episodes. Picture: ITV

According to ITV the show will focus on: "Eight unsuspecting bad boyfriends will be flown to a Greek island under the premise of filming a series about manhood and bromance in a hedonistic holiday mecca, before getting the shock of their lives when Olivia appears to announce their wild partying days are on hold and to reveal the true purpose of the show - to whip them into better boyfriend shape."

The show will span across 11 episodes and after the initial shocking reveal of the true nature of why they’ve been flown to the Greek Islands, the boys will find themselves completing challenges and facing some tough love on the way.

But who are these ‘bad boyfriends’ and their 100% done girlfriends? Find all the couples set to star in Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends below.

Couple 1: Anya & Bayley

Bayley and Anya will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends
Bayley and Anya will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Bayley

Age: 26

From: Surrey

Occupation: Operations Manager

Anya

Age: 28

From: Surrey

Occupation: Salon Owner

Anya described her boyfriend as someone who is “careless, heartless and [doesn’t] give a f***,” who’s in desperate need to “take accountability for his actions.”

Couple 2: Carly & Tom J

Carly and Tom J will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends
Carly and Tom J will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Tom J

Age: 25

From: Barnsley

Occupation: Bricklayer/Labourer

Carly

Age: 23

From: Rotherham

Occupation: Content Creator

Carly described her boyfriend as “fun but maybe unpredictable, not stable,” and felt like their relationship had turned “stagnant.”

Couple 3: Ryan & Sapphia

Ryan and Sapphia will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends
Ryan and Sapphia will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Ryan

Age: 28

From: North West London

Occupation: Music Producer

Sapphia

Age: 30

From: West London

Occupation: Financial Recruitment

Sapphia described her boyfriend as someone who “doesn’t help with the housework… He just goes off vibes and enjoys his life. He’s a massive flirt and that needs to stop.”

Couple 4: Lana & Tom T

Lana and Tom T will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends
Lana and Tom T will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Tom T

Age: 25

From: Bromley

Occupation: Roofer

Lana

Age: 23

From: Bromley

Occupation: Merchandiser

Lana described her boyfriend as “lazy around the house,” and constantly feels like she’s just “another mother.”

Couple 5: Ruben & Liily

Ruben and Liily star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends
Ruben and Liily star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Ruben

Age: 27

From: Dublin

Occupation: Car Salesman

Liily

Age: 26

From: Brazil but resides in Dublin

Occupation: Studying to be a personal trainer

Liily described her boyfriend as “still [needing] attention from other women.”

Couple 6: Jordi & Sam

Jordi and Sam will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends
Jordi and Sam will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Sam

Age: 31

From: Manchester

Occupation: Roofer

Jordi

Age: 28

From: Manchester

Occupation: Gym Brand Owner

Jordi said her boyfriend “wasn’t romantic or anything and never made me feel special,” she also mentioned that whilst they have a lot of fun together, “the serious side of it was lacking.”

Couple 7: Viktor & Maria

Viktor and Maria will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends
Viktor and Maria will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Viktor

Age: 27

From: Originally from Bulgaria, resides in Essex

Occupation: Music Teacher

Maria

Age: 23

From: Essex

Occupation: Influencer Marketing Manager

Maria describes her boyfriend as a “commitment-phobe,” and wants “to get the wheels turning in his head to realise marriage is big and it needs to happen!”

Couple 8: Anna & Eli

Anna and Eli will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends
Anna and Eli will star in Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends. Picture: ITV

Eli

Age: 43

From: Leeds

Occupation: CEO of Supercar Dealership

Anna

Age: 24

From: Leeds

Occupation: Sales Manager

Anna described her boyfriend as someone who “says the wrong thing and puts his foot in it and without realising that can affect [her] confidence."

Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends starts Sunday, 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Rumours have begun swirling that Nicola Coughlan might no longer be single

Who’s Nicola Coughlan dating? What we know about her rumoured boyfriend

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announced their split on the 14th of August

Molly-Mae Hague publicly speaks out after Tommy Fury split

Celebrities

Alison Hammond and David Putman have gone public with their relationship

Who is Alison Hammond’s boyfriend, David Putman? Age, height, job and Instagram revealed

The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

All the Love Is Blind UK couples who are still together

Love Is Blind

Amy Dowden was diagnosed with cancer in 2023

Amy Dowden’s inspirational cancer documentary leaves fans in tears

Celebrities

Jasmine and Bobby are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK

Are Love Is Blind UK's Bobby and Jasmine still together?

Love Is Blind

What's next for Love Is Blind UK's Benaiah and Nicole?

Are Love Is Blind UK couple Nicole and Benaiah still together now?

Love Is Blind

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson's pub The Farmer's Dog opens in Oxfordshire

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Demi and Ollie are fan favourites on Love Is Blind UK

Are Love Is Blind UK couple Ollie and Demi still together now?

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagrams have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

Love Is Blind

When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

Married at First Sight

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia 2025 start?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Niall Horan began touring The Show Live On Tour in February 2024

Niall Horan The Show Live On Tour: Setlist, stage times and opening acts

Note: Stock image of boy next to a photo of the actual broken artefact

Young boy smashes 3,500-year-old museum artefact, gets rewarded with free tour

Lifestyle

Harry Styles was spotted at Niall Horan's concert in Manchester

Harry Styles spotted at Niall Horan concert sparking One Direction reunion rumours

Linda Nolan has opened up about her health difficulties

Linda Nolan gives devastating health update as cancer treatment stops working

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024

Ben Affleck’s dating history from JLo and Gwyneth Paltrow to Ana de Armas

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon fans have defended the mother-of-five from body-shamer

Stacey Solomon fans defend star as she's targeted by body-shamers over holiday snaps

Sabrina Carpenter's album 'Short n' Sweet' dropped on the 23rd of August 2024

Sabrina Carpenter’s dating history from Barry Keoghan and Shawn Mendes to Joshua Bassett

Celebrities

Spencer Matthews completes his epic challenge

Spencer Matthews completes his epic Great Desert Challenge! 30 marathons in 30 days

Ercan Ramadan proposed to Vicky Pattison in 2022

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan marry in elegant London wedding

Celebrities

Mariah Carey has confirmed the death of her mother Patricia

Mariah Carey posts heartbreaking tribute after mother and sister die on same day

Red post box and someone delivering a letter

Do Royal Mail deliver on bank holiday Mondays?

Lifestyle

The date autumn starts has been revealed

When does autumn 2024 start and what is the autumn equinox?

Weather

Bank holiday opening hours for supermarkets are announced

Are Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda and Aldi open today? August bank holiday opening times

Lifestyle

Bank holiday Monday opening hours for DIY stores including B&Q, Homebase and Wickes revealed

What are the August bank holiday Monday opening times for B&Q, Wickes and Homebase?

Lifestyle

Pink and her daughter Willow took to the stage earlier this week

Pink fans praise daughter Willow's 'amazing' voice after the mother and daughter's sweet duet
Martine McCutcheon at an event wearing a black coat and gold earrings

Martine McCutcheon facts: Actor's age, children and ex-husband explained