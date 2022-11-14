Olivia Attwood was 'so scared' after she was rushed to hospital before I'm A Celebrity exit

Olivia Attwood has finally opened up about why she suddenly left I’m A Celebrity last week.

The Love Island star was forced to leave the jungle after just 24 hours, with many people speculating she broke her Covid bubble.

But now Olivia, 31, has revealed the truth in her first interviewing since flying back to the UK.

So why did Olivia leave I’m A Celeb? Here’s what we know…

Why did Olivia Attwood leave I’m A Celebrity?

Olivia Attwood was forced to quit I’m A Celebrity after abnormal blood test results led her to be rushed to A&E.

After being checked up the doctors there, it was revealed the reality star was ­dangerously anaemic.

While she claims her blood tests were ‘fine’ when she had them done in England, Olivia’s sodium and potassium levels were also ‘worryingly low.’

During her hospital dash, Olivia admitted that she was concerned that she had picked up a virus or was pregnant.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Love Islander said: “I was so scared, I was like ‘what the hell is wrong with me?’

“I was confused and of course very, very worried.”

Despite the hospital giving Olivia the all clear, ITV bosses weren’t happy to let her back into the jungle.

“They feared my levels might drop and it could be detrimental to my health and wellbeing,” she said.

Olivia went on to say she was ‘absolutely devastated’ about her time in the jungle being cut short, as she added: “I’m not a crier but I started to cry, it was so emotional. I was heartbroken and gutted.

“I tried to keep my emotions in check and keep it in perspective, things could be so much worse.”

This comes after a message was released on Olivia’s social media account saying the ‘truth’ would be revealed.

On Friday, the post read: “Thank you again for all the messages and love. Olivia will be back soon.

“She dreamed of doing I’m A Celebrity for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.”

What is anaemia?

According to the NHS website, anaemia or iron deficiency, is caused by lack of iron, often because of blood loss or pregnancy.

It's treated with iron tablets and by eating iron-rich foods.

Symptoms can include:

tiredness and lack of energy

shortness of breath

noticeable heartbeats (heart palpitations)

pale skin

Find out more here.

