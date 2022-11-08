Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

8 November 2022, 08:34

I’m A Celebrity 2022 odds: Who is favourite to win the ITV show?

It’s back in Australia for the first time in two years, and I’m A Celebrity is looking better than ever.

The likes of royal Mike Tindall, comedian Babatunde Aleshe, superstar Boy George and Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver have all swapped their glamorous lifestyles for the jungle.

Along with the most expensive line up ever, Ant and Dec have also returned to put the celebs through their paces.

It might have only just kicked off, but let’s take a look at who is the favourite to win based on the latest betting odds.

Babatunde Aleshe taking on the first trial on I'm A Celebrity 2022
Babatunde Aleshe taking on the first trial on I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: ITV

Full I'm a Celebrity odds:

According to Betfred, footballer Jill Scott is currently tipped to be crowned queen of the jungle (9-4) after she impressed viewers right from the get go.

Royal Mike Tindall is second favourite with odds of 5-2 while Boy George stands at odds of 8-1.

Meanwhile, bookmakers William Hill predict Matt Hancock will be the first celebrity to be chosen by the public to do the first Bushtucker trial.

The former health secretary will be arriving in the jungle late alongside Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh.

Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill said: “It was great to see I’m A Celeb back on our screen in New South Wales after a two-year absence from the jungle.

Jill Scott is the favourite to win I'm A Celebrity
Jill Scott is the favourite to win I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

"Matt Hancock is obviously the biggest talking point around this year's lineup and it will be fascinating to see how he gets on. As you can see from our odds, he is a huge longshot to win this year and will have a lot of work to do in terms of winning over the public.

"However, there is bound to be some funny moments along the way and we’d be amazed if he wasn’t chosen for the first bushtucker trial.”

  • 9-4 Jill Scott
  • 5-2 Mike Tindall
  • 5-1 Owen Warner
  • 8-1 Boy George
  • 10-1 Babatunde Aleshe
  • 14-1 Chris Moyles
  • 20-1 Sue Cleaver
  • 25-1 Seann Walsh
  • 40-1 Matt Hancock
  • 40-1 Scarlet Douglas
  • 50-1 Charlene White

