Who has left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and which star is favourite to be voted out?

This is who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Naomi Bartram

Who has been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2022? And who is the favourite to go out? Here's what we know...

I’m A Celebrity 2022 voting has kicked off, which means the stars will soon be making their way out of the jungle and into that luxury Versace hotel.

This year, Ant and Dec are back in Australia after two years in Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There has already been plenty of drama, especially after former health secretary Matt Hancock turned up Down Under.

But who has already been voted out of I’m A Celebrity? Here’s what we know…

Ant and Dec appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: ITV

Who has been voted out of I'm A Celebrity?

At the time of writing, no one has been voted out of the I’m A Celebrity jungle yet, but Olivia Attwood was forced to leave after just 24 hours.

In the second episode of season 22 on 7th November 2022, Ant and Dec revealed that Olivia Attwood had left I'm A Celebrity for good.

The Love Island star had been forced to quit due to medical reasons and immediately flew home to be comforted by her fiancé Bradley Dack.

It was later revealed that Olivia was forced to quit I’m A Celebrity after abnormal blood test results led her to be rushed to A&E.

After being checked up the doctors there, it was revealed the reality star was ­dangerously anaemic.

Who is favourite to leave I'm A Celebrity 2022?

It's not clear who will leave I'm A Celebrity first, but Ladbrokes have predicted the first person to be voted out is Charlene White.

Charlene White - 4/6

Matt Hancock - 9/2

Sue Cleaver - 6/1

Scarlette Douglas - 7/1

Boy George - 8/1

Seann Walsh - 14/1

Babatunde Aleshe - 20/1

Chris Moyles - 20/1

Owen Warner - 33/1

Mike Tindall - 50/1

Jill Scott - 66/1

Olivia Attwood taking part in the first I'm A Celebrity trial. Picture: ITV

Spokesman for What Are The Odds Lewis Richards said: "Charlene White, who faces Friday’s bushtucker trial with Boy George, is currently favourite to leave the jungle where her odds of 4/6 continue to plummet as she looks to be the first to leave camp.

"Her refusal to sleep in the RV has certainly annoyed one or two of the camp mates and it seems the general public agree. Plenty of money is also coming in for Matt Hancock who is now suspected to be second to leave at 4/1."

He added: "The Conservative MP's controversial entrance into jungle as well as munching down king prawns and enjoying steaks in the luxury beach barbecue, with other celebrities more deserving of the prize may just have been too much for the UK public to handle It looks like a battle between these two to stay in this years series."

Read more