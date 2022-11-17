Who won I'm A Celebrity 2021 and what other stars have won? See the full list

I’m a Celebrity 2021: Danny Miller won last year's series. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

I'm A Celebrity 2021: Who won and which celebrities were in the final?

I’m A Celebrity is back for a brand new series, with the likes of Matt Hancock and Boy George currently sleeping somewhere in the Australian jungle.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly are back Down Under for the first time in two years, after hosting the show from Wales due to the pandemic.

But as we get to know the stars a little bit better, some viewers have been wondering who won the show last year.

So, who was the winner of I'm A Celebrity in 2021? Find out everything...

Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Danny Miller was declared the winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

The Emmerdale actor beat out fellow finalists Frankie Bridge and Simon Gregson to be named the King of the Castle.

While Coronation Street star Simon came second, The Saturdays singer Frankie came third place.

During his time in the castle Danny had some big moments including walking the plank, being locked in the Clink and striking up a close friendship with David Ginola.

Danny Miller won I'm A Celebrity 2021. Picture: ITV

As Ant and Dec announced him as the winner, the actor said: "Wow, I can't believe it. I can't believe it mate. It's so sick. I am speechless for once."

He told viewers: "Honestly from the bottom of my heart and my family's heart, thank you so much. This is the best thing that has ever happened to me bar my son, I can't believe it I am in shock."

Earlier in the day the three finalists took part in their final ever Bushtucker trial earlier in the day in a bid to win a big final meal.

Danny was tasked with trying to win starters, while Simon was in charge of main courses and Frankie had dessert.

The trio completely smashed the trial and ended up feasting on a much-needed banquet at the end of the day.

Who else has won I’m A Celebrity?

2021 - Danny Miller

2020 - Giovanna Fletcher

2019 - Jacqueline Jossa

2018 - Harry Redknapp

2017 - Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo

2016 – Scarlett Moffatt

2015 – Vicky Pattison

2014 – Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty

2013 – Kian Egan

2012 – Charlie Brooks

2011 – Dougie Poynter

2010 – Stacey Solomon

2009 – Gino D’Acampo

2008 – Joe Swash

2007 – Christopher Biggins

2006 – Matt Willis

2005 – Carol Thatcher

Winter 2004 – Joe Pasquale

Jan 2004 – Kerry Katona

2003 – Phil Tufnell

2002 – Tony Blackburn

