When does I'm A Celebrity 2022 finish?

15 November 2022, 15:21

When does I'm A Celebrity 2022 finish and what day is the final? Find out everything...

I’m A Celebrity is giving us so much drama at the moment.

Kicking off earlier this month, the reality show has already seen Olivia Attwood fly home after 24 hours, as well as the former health secretary Matt Hancock turning up.

And while we wish the show could go on forever, some viewers have already been wondering when the final of I’m A Celebrity is.

So, when does the show finish and what day is the final? Here’s what we know…

Ant and Dec watching Babatunde take part in I'm A Celebrity trial 2022
Ant and Dec watching Babatunde take part in I'm A Celebrity trial 2022. Picture: ITV

When does I'm A Celebrity 2022 finish?

I’m A Celebrity started earlier than we expected due to the world cup starting.

It usually runs for around 20 to 22 days, which is around the three week mark.

Because the series launched on Sunday 6th November and it airs every night, 22 episodes will take us to Sunday 27th November.

Last year, the celebrities were only in Gwrych Castle in Wales for 19 episodes, while season 20 was on for 20 episodes.

Three celebrities usually make it to the final, while one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Boy George and Charlene arguing on I'm A Celebrity
Boy George and Charlene arguing on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller won I'm A Celebrity in 2021.

When Ant and Dec announced he had taken the crown, Danny said: "I can't believe it, I feel so sick. I'm speechless for once...from the bottom of my heart and my family's heart this is the best thing that has happened to me bar my son."

Danny beat Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson to the title of King of the Castle.

Loose Women panellist and The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge came in third place earlier in the programme.

Danny Miller won I'm A Celeb 2021
Danny Miller won I'm A Celeb 2021. Picture: ITV

Football legend David Ginola narrowly missed out on a spot in the final when he came in fourth place.

While EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and Olympic diver Matty Lee left in sixth and fifth place.

