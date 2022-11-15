I'm A Celebrity viewers turn on Boy George after noticing 'annoying' habit

Boy George has been spotted stealing Seann Walsh's chair in the camp. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity viewers have noticed that Boy George keeps on sitting on Seann Walsh's camp chair.

I'm A Celebrity's Boy George has been called out by viewers for 'stealing' Seann Walsh's luxury item.

During a recent episode, the campmates received their luxury items after Matt Hancock, Seann, Jill and Scarlette successfully completed a secret mission.

Comedian Seann received a camp chair as his luxury item so he could sit comfortably in camp with plenty of back support.

However, in more recent episodes viewers have noticed that Boy George has been sitting in the chair.

Boy George watches as Seann Walsh shows the campmates his luxury item. Picture: ITV

On the other hand, Boy George's luxury item was a customised uniform to wear in camp.

While the items were being given out in camp, Boy George took the opportunity to sit in Seann's chair, with the comedian saying at the time: "I've already lost my chair!"

To this, Boy George replied: "Sharing is caring, Seann."

Speaking in the bush telegraph, Boy George said at the time: "I hope Seann gets loads of trials because I'll be able to look after his chair while he's busy."

In the same scenes, when Matt Hancock opened his package to reveal a fluffy blanket, Chris Moyles joked: "Just cut out the middle man and give it to George."

While everyone laughed at the time, viewers have noticed that George has been sitting in Seann's chair a lot.

One person commented online: "Boy George, have you not basically stolen the camp chair? #ImACeleb"

Another person wrote: "So Boy George steals Seann’s chair and then s***s off Matt for enjoying his leader’s chair. Hypocrite or what?! #ImACeleb"

A third furious I'm A Celebrity fan wrote: "I hope boy George is voted out first so poor Sean can get his luxury item back! Every time it shows George in the camp he’s sitting on that bloody chair."

