I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall shares details of embarrassing Princess Anne blunder

15 November 2022, 11:12

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Mike Tindall opened up to his I'm A Celebrity campmates about the moment he split his trousers in front of his mother-in-law.

Mike Tindall shared a hilarious anecdote about his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, during Monday's I'm A Celebrity.

The former rugby player is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III.

Speaking openly about a hilarious moment he shared with Anne, Mike told his campmates Babatúndé and Seann how during a party he split his trousers in front of her only to reveal his novelty pants.

The moment happened during Zara's 30th birthday party which was 70s themed, Mike told the camp.

Mike Tindall tells Babatúndé and Seann about the time he split his trousers in front of Princess Anne
He explained: "I was dancing on the dance floor, I had flares on, a full outfit, but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits rugby players bum and legs.

"I was dancing with my mother-in-law, and I did a s**t-drop in front of her."

Mike Tindall attends the races with his wife Zara Tindall and his mother-in-law Princess Anne
As shocking as it may be to imagine Mike dancing like that in front of Princess Anne, that's not where the story ends.

He went on: "I ripped my trousers straight in front of her and it happened to be that my boxers I had on at the time said 'nibble my nuts'.

"And as I turned around she's gone 'I'd rather not', and I've gone 'Yeah, I'm going' and walked off."

Seann Walsh laughs as Mike Tindall tells his embarrassing story in the I'm A Celebrity camp
Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips have been married since 2011 and have three children together.

The campmate recently opened up on the show about how he first met his wife, telling his fellow celebrities: "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one.

"Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

