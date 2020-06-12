Who is Babatunde Aleshe and how old is he? Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star

Babatunde Aleshe is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Who did Babatunde Aleshe play in EastEnders and what else has he been in?

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on our screens with a whole host of famous faces.

And alongside the likes of Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, Babatunde Aleshe and his mate Mo Gilligan are also giving their verdict on the week’s TV.

Unsurprisingly, the pair are already making us howl with laughter with their one liners and constant banter.

So who is Babatunde Aleshe, was he in EastEnders and what other TV shows has he starred in? Here’s everything you need to know…

Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Babatunde Aleshe and how old is he?

Babatunde is a 33-year-old actor, writer and comedian.

He previously starred in New Tricks back in 2003, as well as Waking the Dead and films including Pelican Blood and The Naked Poet.

The star has also performed in theatre shows such as Iya Ilé (Soho Theatre) and Requiem for Tomorrow (Shaw Theatre).

After turning his hand to stand up comedy, Babatunde has toured around the country with his shows.

He’s performed at iconic venues such as the O2 and Hackney Empire and even won the Amused Moose National New Comic Award in 2019.

The talented star also won Best Newcomer at the Black Entertainment Comedy Awards and was selected to appear on Dave Chapelle’s live showcase The Process.

Who did Babatunde Aleshe play in EastEnders?

According to The Sun, Babatunde starred in Eastenders in 2011, where he played Nurse Sam who cared for Tanya Jessop (Jo Joyner) during her chemotherapy sessions.

Does Babatunde have Instagram?

Yes! You can find him @babatundecomedian where he shares adorable photos of his family, as well as snippets from his comedy tours.

