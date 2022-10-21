Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's self-made fortune as they rake in '£1million a year'

How much are Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall worth and how do they make their money? Here's what we know...

It was recently reported that Mike Tindall could be heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle this year.

The former rugby star has been married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall since 2011 and the pair share three children together.

But despite being part of the royal family, the family don’t actually receive any money from the palace.

Instead, the couple have made their money through brand partnerships, sports deals and reportedly a £150,000 reality show fee.

According to the Daily Mail, they now rake in more than £1million a year. Here’s what we know…

Mike and Zara Tindall have made their own fortune. Picture: Getty Images

What is Zara Tindall’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zara Tindall is worth a whopping £14.4 million ($20m) thanks to many sponsorship deals and property investments.

She reportedly has endorsement deals with outdoor clothing company Musto worth an estimated $1.55 million and Howrse worth more than $100,000.

The 41-year-old also has deals with luxury companies such as Rolex, Land Rover, and investment firm Artemis.

As a keen horse rider, she is also the director of Cheltenham Racecourse in England and works to promote the Equestrian Team.

Mike and Zara Tindall are worth more than £30million between them. Picture: Alamy

What is Mike Tindall’s net worth?

According to Ruck, Mike Tindall is the fourth richest rugby player in the UK and has a net worth of £15.7million.

Mike has come from humble beginnings and worked in a chippy when he was a teenager where he was ‘paid according to how many fish’ they sold.

The 44-year-old now earns a six-figure salary from his company, Kimble Trading, and through his work with Gloucester Rugby Club and celebrity endorsement deals.

Having played rugby for 17 years and competed in the 2003 World Cup, Mike is a speaker for fine dining events.

Zara and Mike Tindall married in 2011. Picture: Alamy

On the Gordon Poole Agency, his fees are listed as under £10,000, while he is also a brand ambassador for the online exchange broker UFXMarkets.

But the star is still conscious of what he's spending, as he previously told The Times: “I am very conscious about money, spending only what I have. That was always the way when I started professional rugby."

Mike has also appeared on many reality shows including Bear Grylls: Mission Survive and Channel 4’s The Jump.

It’s not been revealed exactly how much he’s making from I'm A Celebrity, but it's estimated to be around £150,000.

He's also been on his own podcast with ex-England teammate James Haskill and presenter Alex Payne called The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.