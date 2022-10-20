Meghan Markle reflects on the Queen's death and funeral for the first time

20 October 2022, 11:26

Meghan Markle has been mourning the Queen following her death last month
Meghan Markle has been mourning the Queen following her death last month. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has described the late Queen Elizabeth II as a 'shining example'.

Meghan Markle, 41, has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of the Queen.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, with the state funeral taking place a week later at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, were in the United Kingdom at the time of her death and attended the funeral alongside the rest of the Royal Family.

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex sat down for an interview with Variety, where she discussed how she felt "grateful" that she could be at the funeral to support her husband.

Meghan Markle joins Camilla Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Sophie the Countess of Wessex and Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Meghan Markle joins Camilla Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Sophie the Countess of Wessex and Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

Speaking of the Queen's death, Meghan told the publication: "What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts."

She continued: "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like."

Meghan Markle and the Queen laugh together during their first royal engagement together back in 2018
Meghan Markle and the Queen laugh together during their first royal engagement together back in 2018. Picture: Getty

The Duchess went on to say that she felt "deep gratitude" to have been able to spend some time with her and get to know her.

Reflecting on how Prince Harry reacted to the death of the Queen, she added: "It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said: 'Now she’s reunited with her husband.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look upon the Queen's coffin during the state funeral at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look upon the Queen's coffin during the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

The publication write that Meghan "worried" that "any comments about the queen or her in-laws will be a distraction" from the "continued mourning".

They said she "grew animated" as she talked about the "warmth and support" she received from the "thousands of citizens" she interacted with during her time in the UK.

Continuing to speak about the Queen and their time spent together, Meghan said: "I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."

