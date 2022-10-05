Netflix are seeking Prince Harry lookalike for next series of The Crown

Prince Harry is set to have a major role in The Crown season 6. Picture: Getty/Alamy

The Duke of Sussex needs a good double to play him in season 6 of the hit series.

The Crown has put out a last-minute calling to find themselves the perfect actor to play Prince Harry in the new royal series.

Preparing to film season 6 of the hit Netflix show, producers are on the lookout for a young, aspiring actor who has a striking resemblance to the Duke of Sussex in his younger years.

The casting callout has revealed no previous acting experience is required, it's just important that you look a lot like Prince William's brother, meaning ginger hair is a necessity.

It read: "Robert Sterne, Casting Director of the Netflix series The Crown, is searching for an exceptional young actor to play Prince Harry in the next series.

The Crown season 6 will feature the brother's growing relationship. Picture: Alamy

"It is a significant role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance... Shooting will commence November 2022 in the UK.

"No previous professional acting experience is required."

And while that sounds like the dream role for any young actor, Netflix and The Crown producers have ensured they'll properly look after any rising star they may find.

"We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creating process," they added.

It's expected the role of Prince Harry will be a major one as season 6 is expected to take us all the way up to Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding in 2005.

So how do you apply? Send an email, along with a recent selfie, a 30-second video of you describing something you love and all you're important details - age, name and date of birth.

If you are under 18, you are required to seek permission from a parent or guardian. The full application details are here.

The Crown saw a huge surge in interest following Queen Elizabeth II's sad passing in September 2022.

As one of Netflix's most popular series, this royal event saw the series soar to the number three spot in the UK.