Netflix are seeking Prince Harry lookalike for next series of The Crown

5 October 2022, 15:06

Prince Harry in 2005 compared to now
Prince Harry is set to have a major role in The Crown season 6. Picture: Getty/Alamy

The Duke of Sussex needs a good double to play him in season 6 of the hit series.

The Crown has put out a last-minute calling to find themselves the perfect actor to play Prince Harry in the new royal series.

Preparing to film season 6 of the hit Netflix show, producers are on the lookout for a young, aspiring actor who has a striking resemblance to the Duke of Sussex in his younger years.

The casting callout has revealed no previous acting experience is required, it's just important that you look a lot like Prince William's brother, meaning ginger hair is a necessity.

It read: "Robert Sterne, Casting Director of the Netflix series The Crown, is searching for an exceptional young actor to play Prince Harry in the next series.

Prince Harry and Prince William at Prince Charles wedding
The Crown season 6 will feature the brother's growing relationship. Picture: Alamy

"It is a significant role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance... Shooting will commence November 2022 in the UK.

"No previous professional acting experience is required."

And while that sounds like the dream role for any young actor, Netflix and The Crown producers have ensured they'll properly look after any rising star they may find.

"We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creating process," they added.

It's expected the role of Prince Harry will be a major one as season 6 is expected to take us all the way up to Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding in 2005.

So how do you apply? Send an email, along with a recent selfie, a 30-second video of you describing something you love and all you're important details - age, name and date of birth.

If you are under 18, you are required to seek permission from a parent or guardian. The full application details are here.

The Crown saw a huge surge in interest following Queen Elizabeth II's sad passing in September 2022.

As one of Netflix's most popular series, this royal event saw the series soar to the number three spot in the UK.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have confirmed the sex of their baby

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury confirm baby sex in adorable gender reveal video

Daniel Craig as 007 James Bond

When will they announce the new James Bond actor?

Ekin-Su and Davide will be jetting off to Turkey and Italy in a new two-part series

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide announce travel series

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023

Dancing On Ice 2023 confirmed lineup: Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu joins celebrity cast

Dancing On Ice 2023

Call The Midwife Christmas special sneak peak

Call The Midwife Christmas special 2022: BBC unveil first look in sneak peak photos

Trending on Heart

Halloween costumes for dogs

10 dog Halloween costumes you won't regret buying

Lifestyle

Shopping trolley full of food

Cheapest UK supermarket of 2022 revealed and it could save you a small fortune

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby appears annoyed as Phillip Schofield cuts her off

Holly Willoughby appears annoyed as Phillip Schofield cuts her off during This Morning interview

Celebrities

Halloween pyjamas for women featuring pumpkins and ghosts

Halloween pyjamas: 11 of the best sets for this spooky season

Lifestyle

Check out what we've buying and trying this month

October Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Shopping

Here's what to get your siblings for Christmas

Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your brother and sister this year

Christmas

Netflix logo and scared woman watching tv

8 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this Halloween

Glenda Shuttleworth is played by Jodie Prenger on Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger’s life away from Glenda Shuttleworth character

Hocus Pocus 2 three witches

Hocus Pocus 2 songs will make the perfect soundtrack for Halloween

Here's how long MAFS UK is on for

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2022 are there?

Married at First Sight

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele

Inside Emmerdale star Isobel Steele's life away from Liv Flaherty

A plumber has revealed tips for saving money

Expert reveals why keeping your heating on all day could save you money

Money

Hocus Pocus 2 and the Sanderson sisters

Where can I watch Hocus Pocus 2?

The Aldi cashier paid the extra money for the elderly lady's shopping

Aldi worker pays for pensioner who didn't have enough money for shopping

Money

Harper Beckham attended her mum's Fashion Week show

Fans defend Victoria Beckham after ‘ridiculous’ Harper outfit comments

Celebrities