William and Harry have a step-sister you probably knew nothing about

Laura Lopes became William and Harry's step-sister when Camilla married Charles in 2005. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Camila the Duchess of Cornwall has two children with her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince William and Prince Harry are two of the most famous people in the world, which gives some people a false sense that they know everything about the royal brothers.

However, one thing many people – including you – might have missed is that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have a step-sister.

Of course we're talking about the Duchess of Cornwall's daughter, Laura Lopes.

Laura Lopes is married with three children and works as an art curator. Picture: Getty

Before Camilla wed Prince Charles, she was married to Andrew Parker Bowles, a former British Army officer.

Camilla and Andrew wed in July of 1973 before divorcing in 1995, 22 years later.

During her marriage to Andrew, Camilla welcomed two children; a daughter called Laura and a son called Tom, which means that Harry and William also have a step-brother.

Laura and her brother Tom were present at the wedding of their mother, Camilla, and Prince Charles. Picture: Getty

William, Kate and Harry all attended the wedding of Laura and Harry in 2006. Picture: Getty

When Camilla and Charles wed in 2005, their family lives were united and the royal brothers gained new family members.

William, Harry, Laura and Tom were all in attendance at the wedding of their parents, and even posed for professional portraits together.

Camilla has two children from her first marriage, giving William and Harry a step-brother and step-sister. Picture: Getty

Laura is now an art curator after studying History of Art and Marketing at Oxford Brookes University.

She is married to chartered accountant Harry Lopes, who she wed in 2006. Harry, William and Kate Middleton were all in attendance at the wedding.

Laura has since welcomed three children; Eliza, Louis and Gus.

As for Harry and William's step-brother, Tom is now a food writer and food critic and author of seven cookbooks.

William and Harry's step-brother Tom is a celebrated food critic. Picture: Getty

And while you might have already known all this, some people are only just learning about the family members.

This includes one Twitter user, who recently posted: "I've just found out Harry and William Windsor have a stepsister and I'm like, wha'?"

Another person – also clearly not in the know – replied to the tweet with: "How is it possible I or many others don't know this?"

Read more Royal news: