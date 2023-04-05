Who are Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren?

5 April 2023, 15:18

Who are Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren?
Who are Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How many children and grandchildren does Queen Camilla have, how many grandchildren does she have and will they be taking part in the coronation service?

Queen Camilla and King Charles will be coronated on 6th May at Westminster Abbey, with Camilla's grandchildren reportedly taking part in the historic service.

Camilla has two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, who have five children between them with their partners; Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis and Gus.

The children, all in their teens, will feature in the coronation service alongside King Charles' eldest grandchild, Prince George.

With the coronation around the corner, here's everything you need to know about Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren.

Who are Queen Camilla's children?

Queen Camilla has two children with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, a former British Army Officer who she was married to between 1973 and 1995.

Camilla's children are Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. Tom was born in 1974 and Laura in 1978.

Laura is an art curator who studied History of Art and Marketing at Oxford Brookes University. In 2006, she married chartered accountant Harry Lopes who she has three children with.

Meanwhile, Tom is a food writer, food critic and author of seven cookbooks. In December 2021 it was reported that Tom and Sara had separated, however, details have not been made public.

Both Tom and Laura were in attendance at Charles and Camilla's wedding in 2005, and posed alongside Prince Harry and Prince William in the official wedding pictures.

Who are Queen Camilla's grandchildren?

Queen Camilla has five grandchildren.

Laura Lopes is mum to 15-year-old Eliza and twin sons, Louis and Gus, who are 13-years-old.

Tom is a father to Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13.

Camilla is close with her grandchildren, and reportedly call her 'Gaga' for short. Charles is also believed to get along well with the grandchildren, with reports that he used to read them the Harry Potter books – and even put on funny voices!

Eliza was a bridesmaid at William and Kate's wedding in 2011 and will be included, alongside the other grandchildren, in the coronation.

