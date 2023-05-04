Why will Camilla be crowned Queen at the King's coronation?

4 May 2023, 15:46

Queen Camilla will be crowned at the King's coronation
Queen Camilla will be crowned at the King's coronation. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Is Camilla Queen or Queen consort? The royal's new title explained...

King Charles is set to be crowned this weekend at his coronation ceremony alongside wife Camilla.

But the ceremony at Westminster Abbey isn’t just for the King, as Camilla will also receive the title of Queen.

The official invitations sent to 2,000 guests earlier this year revealed marking the transition from ‘Queen Consort’.

But is Camilla Queen or Queen Consort and what does that mean? Here’s what you need to know…

King Charles III Coronation Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
King Charles III Coronation Garden Party At Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

Is Camilla Queen or Queen Consort?

Camilla will officially go by Queen, according to Buckingham Palace.

A royal source told the BBC that in the first few months of the new reign it made sense to use Queen so as to avoid confusion with the late Queen Elizabeth.

During the coronation, on 6th May, she will be crowned alongside the King and after that be referred to as Queen.

While the wife of the King would usually be known as ‘Princess Consort’, the late Queen hoped that Camilla would take the Queen title and that the public would support it.

Camilla will be known as Queen
Camilla will be known as Queen. Picture: Alamy

She said before she passed away: "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

“It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

What is the difference between a Queen and a Queen Consort?

The Queen Consort is the reigning king's wife, their role is defined by marriage and is more symbolic.

Meanwhile, the Queen is usually the official ruler of the UK.

Staatsbesuch König Charles III. und Königin Gemahlin Camilla in Deutschland
Staatsbesuch König Charles III. und Königin Gemahlin Camilla in Deutschland. Picture: Alamy

Can the Queen consort ever become queen?

Since the throne can only be inherited, the spouse of a monarch can’t become a monarch themselves.

When Prince William becomes King, Princess Catherine will become Queen. Camilla would probably retain her title and will continue to support the new king and queen.

Meanwhile, at the King’s coronation, Camilla will wear a modified version of Queen Mary’s crown from her 1911 coronation.

The headpiece will be set with a different diamond to its original and it will be the first time a Queen Consort crown has been recycled.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Body of humpback whale washes up on Loch Fleet sandbank in the Scottish Highlands

UK & World

Two killed after train crashes into track workers in Germany

UK & World

Queen Camilla's grandson will still be Page of Honour despite breaking arm

Queen Camilla's grandson will still be Page of Honour despite breaking arm

Royals

Man found guilty of murder of Rebecca Steer, 22, by using a car as a weapon in Oswestry

UK & World

Patricia Arquette says TV and film writers are 'the beginning' amid Hollywood strike

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Cooper walked 40 miles to his old family home

Rescue dog walks 40 miles across country to his old family home

Lifestyle

Denise Welch is friends with some very famous faces

Denise Welch: Net worth, career and sons revealed

Showbiz

Vicky Wright has passed away

Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Showbiz

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion

Why isn't Married at First Sight Australia on tonight and when is the reunion?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a purple midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

A waiter has hit out at her old company

Waiter fired after receiving £3,500 tip from customer

Lifestyle

A woman has shared her lunchbox hack

Mum divides opinion after admitting she prepares five weeks of school lunches at a time

Lifestyle

Rebecca Ryan has shared photos of her new baby

Who is Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan? New baby, husband and career revealed

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink midi skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Joe Swash has opened up about Stacey Solomon's reaction to I'm A Celebrity

Joe Swash shares Stacey Solomon's sweet reaction to I'm A Celebrity return

Showbiz

Cadbury recall desserts over fears of listeria

Cadbury and Müller recall desserts over fears of listeria

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran breaks down over wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis in documentary first look

Ed Sheeran breaks down over wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis in documentary first look

Showbiz

The frustrated mother shared her clearing up tactics online.

Mum splits opinion after admitting she throws toys away if kids don't tidy them

Parenting