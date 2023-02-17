Camilla coronation crown: Which crown will the Queen Consort wear and what is its history?

Camilla will be wearing Queen Mary's crown at the coronation
Camilla will be wearing Queen Mary's crown at the coronation. Picture: Alamy
Camilla the Queen Consort will wear Queen Mary's crown at the coronation, Buckingham Palace have announced.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be coronated alongside her husband, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

Recently, it was announced that Prince William and Prince Harry's step-mother had chosen the royal crown which she will be coronated with.

Camilla will be wearing Queen Mary's crown, which will mark the first time in recent history that an exciting crown is used for a Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made.

The crown is currently undergoing modifications for the coronation, including a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort pictured at attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle in April 2019
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort pictured at attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle in April 2019. Picture: Getty

Which crown is Camilla wearing for the coronation?

Camilla, the Queen Consort, will wear Queen Mary's crown at the coronation later this year.

Buckingham Palace announced the choice this week in a statement which read: "The choice of Queen Mary's Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency."

Who made Queen Mary's crown and when was it worn?

Queen Mary's crown was made by Garrard's for the coronation of King George V in 1911.

Queen Mary commissioned the crown for the coronation of King George V in 1911
Queen Mary commissioned the crown for the coronation of King George V in 1911. Picture: Alamy

What changes are being made to Queen Mary's crown for Camilla?

The palace have confirmed that Queen Mary's crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modifications to be made ahead of the coronation.

The crown will be resized and reset with diamonds from Queen Elizabeth II's jewellery collection.

The "minor changes" will be made by the Crown Jeweller, who will reset the crown with the late Queen's Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which she wore in the form of brooches prior to her death in 2022.

Four of the crown's eight detachable arches will be removed to create a different impression to when the crown was worn by Queen Mary at the 1911 coronation.

Which crown is King Charles III wearing for the coronation?

It has previously been announced that King Charles will be wearing St Edward's Crown for his coronation.

The palace have confirmed that modification work has already been carried out.

