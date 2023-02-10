Princess Kate emotional as she reunites with history teacher
10 February 2023, 12:14
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was surprised by Jim Embury during a visit to Falmouth.
The Princess of Wales, 41, shared an emotional reunion with her history teacher this week.
Kate Middleton was with husband Prince William on Thursday visiting the harbour town of Falmouth where they were learning about the area's maritime heritage at the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
As the royal couple arrived at the museum, the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall was shocked to see Jim Embury, her former history teacher, standing outside the site.
As she spotted him, Kate looked delighted and gave him a huge hug before telling him: "Of course I recognise you!"
Jim taught Kate history during her time at St Andrews in Berkshire around 20 years ago now.
The former teacher now lives in the Falmouth area and volunteers at the museum.
During their meeting, Kate could be heard saying: "Oh my goodness! My gosh, that's taken me right back!", before reminiscing over what his old classroom looked like.
According to Cornwall Live, Kate told Jim: "The things you taught me, I now teach to my children."
Following the reunion, Jim told the local paper: "She was a fantastic student and it was a great class."
The Princess of Wales looked stunning during the royal visit in a Hobbs burgundy coat which she teamed with a red roll-neck jumper and a pair of brown suede boots.
