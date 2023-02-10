Princess Kate emotional as she reunites with history teacher

10 February 2023, 12:14

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was surprised by Jim Embury during a visit to Falmouth.

The Princess of Wales, 41, shared an emotional reunion with her history teacher this week.

Kate Middleton was with husband Prince William on Thursday visiting the harbour town of Falmouth where they were learning about the area's maritime heritage at the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.

As the royal couple arrived at the museum, the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall was shocked to see Jim Embury, her former history teacher, standing outside the site.

As she spotted him, Kate looked delighted and gave him a huge hug before telling him: "Of course I recognise you!"

The Princess of Wales catches up with her former history teacher
The Princess of Wales catches up with her former history teacher. Picture: Getty

Jim taught Kate history during her time at St Andrews in Berkshire around 20 years ago now.

The former teacher now lives in the Falmouth area and volunteers at the museum.

The Princess of Wales gives Jim a big hug as she spots him outside the museum
The Princess of Wales gives Jim a big hug as she spots him outside the museum. Picture: Getty

During their meeting, Kate could be heard saying: "Oh my goodness! My gosh, that's taken me right back!", before reminiscing over what his old classroom looked like.

According to Cornwall Live, Kate told Jim: "The things you taught me, I now teach to my children."

Following the reunion, Jim told the local paper: "She was a fantastic student and it was a great class."

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Falmouth
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Falmouth. Picture: Getty

The Princess of Wales looked stunning during the royal visit in a Hobbs burgundy coat which she teamed with a red roll-neck jumper and a pair of brown suede boots.

Read more:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

King Charles alongside grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

Why Archie and Lilibet won't be attending the King's Coronation

The King's guard screamed at a tourist

Tourist shocked after King's guard shouts at her for touching his horse

Prince William's godfather, Constantine II, has passed away

Prince William's godfather, Constantine II, dies aged 82

Who is Tom Bradby and what is his relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Who is Tom Bradby and is he friends with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Celebrities

What happened between Prince Harry and Prince William?

Prince Harry and Prince William feud timeline: All the details of what happened as Spare is released
Prince Harry has opened up about how he found out about the Queen's death

Prince Harry reveals final words to Queen after he found out she died online

Prince Harry said he was 'heartbroken' when the brotherly promise he had made with Prince William was broken

Prince Harry says he was 'heartbroken' when William 'broke brotherly promise'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a collection of special moments with their son, three-year-old Archie

Harry and Meghan share moment Archie sweetly reacts to Princess Diana picture

The Duchess of Sussex said that she first met Prince William and Kate Middleton when they visited her and Prince Harry for dinner

Meghan Markle details 'jarring' moment she first met William and Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales are all smiles in behind-the-scenes pictures from the Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales share intimate behind-the-scenes pictures from Earthshot Prize