Kate Middleton reveals ‘Louis is mad about rugby’ and says her kids get ‘competitive’

Prince Louis loves playing rugby alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Picture: Getty

The Princess of Wales said her four-year-old son is crazy about sport and loves to compete with his siblings.

The Princess of Wales has revealed that her four-year-old son is "mad about rugby" and confessed all her children can't help but compete with each other.

Kate Middleton said Prince Louis loves playing the tag version at school and enjoys going up against his big brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte.

During a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League squad in Hampton Court Palace, the mother-of-three opened up about her family's passion for sport admitting they are "always slightly competitive with each other".

When asked if her little ones enjoy the popular game, she said: "They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby. They are at an age where they just love running around."

Kate revealed the four-year-old is full of energy. Picture: Getty

The mother-of-three also revealed the surprising way she keeps fit, as when asked if she went to the gym she replied: "It’s running around after the children – I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

Kate was quizzed over her family's interest in rugby while hosting a celebration for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team to mark their World Cup title.

As a patron of the Rugby Football League it's only fitting for the Wales's to take an interest in the game.

The Princess of Wales opened up about her family during a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team. Picture: Getty

Kate told the team she watched their World Cup Final victory over France on television alongside her family and praised the players.

Congratulating the squad on their historic 28-24 win, the Princess of Wales added: "I bet you’ve been smiling since your win, you’ve all got used to smiling".

Speaking to another rugby star, she said: "It’s this integrated network and community within the team, that’s what breeds the success. Huge congratulations.

"You’ve set the bar really high now, I’m going to have to come and see a game firsthand.

"I was watching the final on the telly but it must be totally different watching live.

"I’m really proud and really grateful we got this opportunity and best of luck for the training and the season and I promise I’m going to come and see you for some games."

Mother-of-three Kate confessed her three children are very competitive. Picture: Getty

Following the royal visit, the squad’s head coach Tom Coyd said: "Her Royal Highness is just so engaging. It’s probably the most privileged we have felt since winning the World Cup. That was the icing on the cake.

"She said she’d watched the final with her kids and she knew loads about the sport already and was talking about how exciting it was, how it’s really fierce in terms of collisions.

"She said it would be great for us to go and do an engagement session at the school where her children attend."

He added: "She said Louis is doing tag rugby at school. She was saying that it is quite basic at the minute in that he is just getting to grips with the passing and the running around. But when you are four-and-a-half you just want to get the ball and run in any direction.

"I just think she and her family connected really well with our game."

