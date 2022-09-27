Cheeky Prince George told classmates ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’

Prince George is said to have told his friends at school ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’ in a cheeky exchange.

Prince George reportedly made a very cheeky remark to one of his classmates in the playground.

The nine-year-old is now the second in line to the throne after his grandad Charles was just made King.

According to author Katie Nicholl, little George uses this fact to get one over on his friends at school and has previously used the line "my father will be King so you better watch out".

Prince George cheekily told one of his classmates his dad would be King. Picture: Getty Images

In her new book, The New Royals, she wrote: "[William and Kate] are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty.

"George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: 'My dad will be king so you better watch out'."

The youngster previously attended the £19,000-a-year London prep school Thomas's Battersea.

Cheeky Prince George made a quip about his dad. Picture: Getty Images

But after the Wales’ relocated to Windsor, he and his siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, now attend Lambrook, near Ascot, Berkshire.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales are said to have told George he would be King one day several years ago.

Author Robert Lacey previously wrote in his book that George found out about his future role "some time around his seventh birthday".

This comes after royal commentator Katie said Kate Middleton wants to emulate the way the Wessex’s are bringing up their children James, Viscount Severn, 14, and Lady Louise Windsor.

"Kate is said to admire the way Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, are raising their children in the bosom of the Royal Family but prepared for life in the real world."

This comes after Sophie revealed her reasons for not bringing up her children as a prince and princess.

"We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living,” she told the Sunday Times in 2020.