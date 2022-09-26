Kate Middleton wants to raise her children like Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex

A royal commentator has claimed that Kate Middleton 'admires the Wessexes' parenting style'.

The Princess of Wales has reportedly been inspired by how Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex are parenting their children for royal life.

The Wessex’s didn’t give their kids James, Viscount Severn, 14, and Lady Louise Windsor, 18, prince and princess titles when they were born, despite both being working members of the Royal Family.

This was so the teenagers could grow up away from the public eye, while also still being able to attend certain royal events.

The Wessex's didn't give their children prince and princess titles. Picture: Getty Images

Now, a royal commentator has said Kate Middleton ‘regards the parents with respect’ and wants to emulate them.

In her upcoming book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, commentator Katie Nicholl wrote: "Kate is said to admire the way Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, are raising their children — Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn — in the bosom of the Royal Family but prepared for life in the real world."

This comes after Sophie revealed her reasons for not bringing up her children as a prince and princess.

"We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living,” she told the Sunday Times in 2020.

Kate Middleton is trying to emulate the Wessex's. Picture: Getty Images

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely."

Elsewhere in Katie’s book, she went on to say Kate and William are ‘acutely aware’ that there is a lot more pressure on Prince George.

She said: “George knows that like his papa, he will one day be king, while Charlotte will likely juggle the role of being the spare with a career.

"Louis could well be a private citizen undertaking occasional royal duties, like William and Harry’s cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, as well as princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

"Inevitably, because he is an heir, there will be more pressure on George, something William and Kate are acutely aware of."