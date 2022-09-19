Kate Middleton Princess of Wales wears meaningful jewellery to Queen's funeral

The Princess of Wales wore the Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker and the Bahrain Pearl Earrings to Her Majesty's funeral. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales' necklace and earrings choice for the Queen's state funeral holds a double meaning.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall and the Princess of Wales, wore two pieces of jewellery from Queen Elizabeth II's collection at the state funeral of Her Majesty.

Prince William's wife, 40, wore a black ensemble for the funeral of the late Monarch at Westminster Abbey, adding the Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker and Bahrain Pearl Earrings to her outfit.

Both pieces of jewellery once belonged to the Queen, and both have been worn before by the Duchess for very significant and special events.

Here's everything you need to know:

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, stands with the Duchess of Sussex, Camilla the Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Sophie Wessex as Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

The Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker

The Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker was first loaned to Catherine, Princess of Wales, in 2017 and has been worn by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother multiple times since then.

Prior to being leant to Kate, the Queen had previously leant the choker to Princess Diana in 1982.

The necklace is made up of four rows of pearls with a central diamond clasp.

Kate Middleton wearing the choker and pearl earrings to Prince Philip's funeral in 2021. Picture: Getty

Catherine wore this necklace, alongside the Bahrain Pearl Earrings, at Prince Philip's funeral, as well as at a party at Windsor Castle to celebrate the Queen and Philip's 70 years of marriage.

It appears that the necklace and earrings hold a significance for Kate to the Queen as well as Prince Philip and their marriage.

Queen Elizabeth II wearing the Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker. Picture: Getty

Bahrain Pearl Earrings

The Bahrain Pearl Earrings are part of the Queen's royal jewellery collection.

The pearls used to make these earrings were taken from a gift from the Hakim of Bahrain which consisted of seven large pearls.

The Hakim of Bahrain gave the Queen these pearls when she wed Prince Philip in 1947.

Her Majesty was pictured wearing the earrings on many occasions throughout her lifetime, and leant the earrings to Princess Diana, Sophie the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall at different times.