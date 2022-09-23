Kate Middleton says Balmoral rainbows meant 'Queen was looking down on us'

The Princess of Wales said that the rainbow was a sign from the Queen. Picture: Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales said that they believed the five rainbows that appeared across the Balmoral Estate was a sign from Her Majesty.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has said that she thinks the rainbows that appeared at Balmoral Castle on the day the Queen died meant she was "looking down on them".

Prince William and his wife made the comments on Thursday while they were at Windsor Guildhall thanking volunteers and operational staff who helped organise Queen Elizabeth II's committal service.

Dressed in mourning clothing – which will last until September 26 – the couple spoke to people about the passing of the Queen and the special moments which took place afterwards.

On the day the Queen died, many rainbows appeared across several royal residences, including Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall are greeted by ecstatic members of the public in Windsor. Picture: Getty

Speaking at the meeting earlier this week, William said: "In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up? You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five."

To this, the Princess of Wales replied: "Her Majesty was looking down on us."

A rainbow appears over Balmoral Estate following the Queen's death on September 8. Picture: Getty

For many people, rainbows have a special significance following the death of a loved one.

Many people believe that a rainbow following a death means their loved one is at peace in heaven, while others believe that rainbows are a symbol of hope.

It also has connection to the Judy Garland song Over The Rainbow, in which the Wizard of Oz track says: "Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true."

As well, in a very fitting reference to the death of the Queen, rainbows can mean new beginnings as they come after storms or rain.

It can also be seen as a symbol of encouragement and a sign to keep going as better things are coming.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, stands with the Duchess of Sussex, Camilla the Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Sophie Wessex at Westminster Abbey following the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle where she was staying for her summer break.

The Monarch's state funeral took place on September 19, followed by a committal service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Queen has now been buried alongside her husband, the late Prince Philip, as well as her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, as well as the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

