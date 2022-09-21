The Queen's scarf placed on beloved pony Emma's saddle for funeral
21 September 2022, 16:23
The Queen's Hermes riding scarf was placed on her beloved pony's saddle as a tribute to the late Monarch.
Eagle-eyed viewers watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday will have spotted that Her Majesty's beloved pony, Emma, made a sweet appearance on the day.
Emma and Head Stud Terry Pendry, 72, stood on the Long Walk up to Windsor Castle while the late Monarch's coffin passed in the hearse.
However, something many people might have missed was the tribute placed on Emma's saddle; the Queen's riding scarf.
The Hermes scarf belonged to the Queen, and was one she would often wear while riding Emma on the Windsor Estate.
As the coffin of Her Majesty the Queen passed the pony, Emma could be seen lifting her hoof as if to pay her respects to her owner.
The Head Stud, Terry, bowed to the Queen as the hearse journeyed along the path to St George's Chapel.
Emma, the Black Fell Pony, joined the Queen's family when she was only four-years-old and was ridden by the Monarch for 20 years.
The pony, whose full name is Carltonlima Emma, was bred at the Murthwaite Stud Farm in Cumbria by Thomas Capstick and is believed to have been the Queen's favourite horse.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Head Stud Terry said: "The Queen adored Emma and rode her for more than 20 years so it was only right she should have been there, and she behaved impeccably."
He added: "I think she probably had some sort of sixth sense that Her Majesty wouldn't be riding her anymore and she did her proud by standing there so respectfully."
While he added that the Queen had been "frail" during her last ride with Emma, he said that her mind was "crystal clear" and she was "still sharp as anything".
"I'm sad to say that I don't think we shall ever seen anyone like the Queen again and there are no words to express how much I shall miss her", Terry told the publication: "I'm just so glad that Emma and I were able to say our goodbye at Windsor where Her Majesty enjoyed riding her horses so much."
