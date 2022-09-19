What flowers are on the Queen's coffin and what do they mean?

19 September 2022, 11:14 | Updated: 19 September 2022, 11:32

The flowers used on the Queen's coffin wreath hold a special meaning
The flowers used on the Queen's coffin wreath hold a special meaning. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The true meaning of the sustainable wreath of flowers placed upon Queen Elizabeth II's coffin explained.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral started on Monday, September 19, with the coffin of Her Majesty journeying from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

As the coffin of the late Monarch began the first steps in its final journey, members of the public could see the Royal Standard remained in place, alongside the Imperial State Crown.

For the state funeral, however, a new wreath of flowers was added, made up of shades of gold, pink and burgundy.

The decision of which flowers to use in they wreath hold a great deal of importance and significance to Her Majesty's life.

The Queen's wreath was made up of flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House
The Queen's wreath was made up of flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House. Picture: Getty

Flowers cut from Royal Residences

It has been revealed that the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

Within the wreath is Rosemary, which symbolises remembrance.

Tribute to the Queen and Prince Philip

Within the wreath is myrtle, which is the ancient symbol of a happy marriage.

The particular myrtle included in the wreath placed upon the Queen's coffin was cut from a plant which was grown from a sprig taken from Her Majesty's wedding bouquet in 1947.

Also included in the wreath is scented pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious.

Sustainability

King Charles II requested that the wreath be made sustainably made.

The arrangements has been placed in a nest of English miss and oak branches and without the use of floral foam.

Read More:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Peter Phillips is the Queen's grandson

Who is the Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips?

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday September 19

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: How to listen

The monarch usually gets a state funeral

Who has had a state funeral in the UK?

Georgie May, 8, asked the Queen to look out for her beloved great granny Dede.

Little girl asks Queen to ‘look out for great granny’ in tear-jerking tribute letter

Woolly postbox topper tributes appear across England.

Woolly postbox toppers pop up all over Britain paying tribute to the Queen

Kate Middleton helped a little girl leave a corgi for the Queen

Girl left ‘crying with joy’ as Kate Middleton helps her leave Queen a corgi teddy

The Queen in purple alongside Windsor Castle

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?

The The Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to her late grandmother-in-law with a royal gesture. of Sussex paid tribute to her late grandmother-in-law with a royal gesture.

Meghan Markle curtsies to Queen’s coffin echoing first ever meeting with Her Majesty

Buckingham Palace and the Queen's coffin

Queen's London procession: What route will the Queen's coffin take?

Prince Edward, King Charles and Princess Anne in military uniforms

Which royal family members served in the military?