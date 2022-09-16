How many grandchildren does the Queen have and who are they?

The Queen and Prince Philip have eight grandchildren. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How many grandchildren does the Queen have, who are they and what do they do?

Queen Elizabeth II's family have been mourning the loss of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother this week following the death of the Monarch on September 8.

Leading up to the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19, members of the Royal Family, including Her Majesty's grandchildren, have been meeting with the public to read and hear their tributes for the late Queen.

In total, the Queen has eight grandchildren with King Charles III having two sons, Princess Anne having a son and a daughter, Prince Andrew two daughters and Prince Edward a daughter and a son.

Here's everything you need to know about the Queen's grandchildren:

Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips is the Queen and Prince Philip's eldest grandchild . Picture: Getty

Peter Phillips, 44, is the son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips.

He was born on November 15, 1977, and is the brother of Zara Tindall.

Peter has two children, Savannah and Isla, who he shares with his wife Autumn Kelly.

In 2020, Peter and Autumn announced their separation.

The Queen's first grandchild is not as working royal, and is currently a managing director for SEL UK, a boutique sports management company.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall is the second child of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips. Picture: Getty

Zara Tindall, 41, is the Queen's second grandchild and is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips.

Princess Anne's only daughter was born in May 15, 1981, and is the sister of Peter Phillips.

Zara, a renowned equestrian, is married to sportsman Mike Tindall who she has three children with; Mia, Lucas and Lena.

Prince William

Prince William married Catherine Middleton in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

Prince William, 40, is the Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall as well as the Prince of Wales.

William was born on June 21, 1982, and was the first child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William became heir to the throne as his father became King Charles III.

William is married to Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, who he has three children with; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry is the Queen and Prince Philip's fourth grandchild. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry, 37, is King Charles III and the late Princess Diana's second child and was born on September 15, 1984.

The Duke of Sussex was a working member of the Royal Family for years before making the decision to step away from the institution and move to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan married in 2018 and have since welcomed two children; Archie and Lilibet.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is the eldest of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's two daughters. Picture: Getty

Princess Beatrice is the eldest child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and was born on August 8, 1988.

Beatrice works in finance and consulting and is married to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The pair wed in 2020 and welcomed their first child together, Sienna, a year later.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie is a philanthropist and an associate director at an art gallery in London. Picture: Getty

Princess Eugenie, 32, is the second child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

She was born on March 23, 1990, in London.

Eugenie is a philanthropist and an associate director at an art gallery in London where she lives with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married in 2018 and welcomed their first child together, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in 2021.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor, 18, is expected to start university at St Andrews soon . Picture: Getty

Lady Louise Windsor, 18, is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex.

Born on November 8, 2003, Lady Louise is Edward and Sophie's eldest child.

The young royal recently finished her A Levels and will be attending St Andrews University to study English.

James, Viscount Severn

James, Viscount Severn, is Prince Edward's second child . Picture: Getty

James, Viscount Severn, is 14-years-old and the Queen's youngest grandchild.

Born in 2007, James is the younger brother of Lady Louise Windsor.

