Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?

13 September 2022, 12:23

The Queen in purple alongside Windsor Castle
The Queen will be buried alongside her family. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Will the Queen be buried with her husband Prince Philip? All the details on where the Queen will be laid to rest.

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away at her beloved home in Balmoral on September 8, 2022.

Her Majesty's funeral officially takes place on September 19th, after she's laid in state for four days at Westminster.

The Queen's funeral, which King Charles has made a public bank holiday, follows the 10 days of mourning period where the public have flocked to her famous homes, including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral, to lay flowers and pay their respects.

So as the Queen is finally laid to rest, where will she be buried? And will she be next to her late husband Prince Philip? Here are all the latest details.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth will make her way to the Windsor Chapel following her state funeral. Picture: Alamy

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?

After the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle where she will be buried in King George VI Memorial Chapel.

A committal service will take place beforehand.

Will Queen Elizabeth be buried next to Prince Philip?

The Queen will be finally laid to rest in the King George's Chapel where her father, King George, mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen mother, and her sister Princess Margaret, are.

Prince Philip, the Queen's husband who died in 2021, isn't buried here but instead lays to rest in the Royal Vault.

It's reported Prince Philip will be moved to be besides his wife in the coming weeks.

The Queen in emerald green suit
The Queen will be laid to rest alongside her father and mother. Picture: Alamy

Can the public visit where the Queen is buried?

The public are currently permitted to see the Queen lying in state - as long as guidance is followed - however, at present you are unable to see where the Queen will be buried.

Usually, the public can go to the castle and visit King George's Chapel as part of their ticket.

