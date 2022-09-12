Royal statements: King Charles and Prince William statements following Queen’s death

The royal family have been releasing heartfelt statements for the late Queen. Picture: Alamy

What was the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry's emotional statements following the passing of the Queen? Here's what everyone said.

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed at the age of 96 in her Balmoral home on September, 8, 2022.

And following the announcement, her close family and important royal members have all taken to their social media, websites and more to share some kind and sweet words about the late monarch.

So far, everyone from King Charles, to Prince William and now Prince Harry have taken the time to pen a few words about the head of their family.

Here's what the royal family have had to say in their emotional statements about Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles released a statement on the day the Queen died. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III

In his first statement as the king, Charles shared his words on the day the Queen died.

Shared on the royal family's Instagram, it read: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The Prince of Wales thanked the Queen for all of her support. Picture: Alamy

Prince of Wales statement

Prince William was the second royal family member to release sentimental words on his grandmother.

Talking about her role in his life, he said: "On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth was absolute.

"So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade."

William went on to talk about how she helped his wife, the Princess of Wales and how she was a big support to him through the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

Prince Harry shared his sweet message on behalf of his family. Picture: Alamy

Prince Harry statement

The Duke of Sussex took to his website, Archewell, to say his fond words of Queen Elizabeth.

It read: "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

"Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

You can read his full statement here.