What does Queen Consort mean? Camilla's new royal title explained

12 September 2022, 14:08

Camilla, Queen Consort, in purple suit
Camilla is now Queen Consort of the UK. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III becoming the UK's monarch means a new royal title for his wife too, but what exactly is a Queen Consort?

The late Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, gave her full support of King Charles's wife becoming the UK's Queen Consort.

And now the time has come for the new King's wife Camilla, to step up and take her new royal title as consort, after the Accession Council officially confirmed Charles as head of state.

So what exactly is a Queen Consort? And how is it different from the Queen?

Here's everything you need to know about Camilla's new role within the royal family:

Queen Elizabeth in Emerald suit
Queen Elizabeth made an official statement over Camilla becoming Queen Consort. Picture: Alamy

What is a Queen Consort?

This is the official royal name reserved for those married to the king as the title of 'Queen', is for those who have inherited the title only.

Therefore, it is tradition for the king's spouse to become the 'Queen Consort'.

Men who marry British Queen's however, do not become 'King' or 'King Consort' but can receive the title of 'Prince Consort'.

It was believed Camilla would also be a 'Princess Consort' because of her past with Charles and due to the country's love for Princess Diana.

However, the Queen herself spoke publicly on how she hoped Camilla would take the 'Queen Consort' title.

She said: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla
King Charles will need the support and companionship of his wife Camilla. Picture: Alamy

How is Queen Consort different from Queen?

A King or Queen will hold special powers along with their title, especially political and with the military. They are considered to reign over the UK.

However, a consort, will not hold these powers, and is expected to "provide companionship and moral and practical support".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officer who shot dead unarmed Chris Kaba suspended from duty

UK & World

Andrew, Edward and Anne join the King in vigil at Queen's coffin

UK & World

'The first time I've been emotional painting the Queen': Mural appears at Queen's Arms in Manchester

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Thomas & Friends introduces first autistic character - meet Bruno the Brake Car

Thomas the Tank Engine introduces first autistic character

TV & Movies

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Lifestyle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a settling in day with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this week

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend first day at new school

Royals

Penny Polar Bear introduced her two mummies in a recent episode

Peppa Pig introduce first same-sex couple

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi has spoken openly about his Tourette Syndrome for the first time

Lewis Capaldi opens up about Tourette Syndrome diagnosis

Celebrities

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

TV & Movies

What time should you put your child to bed? This chart may have the answer... (stock images)

Teacher shares exactly what time kids 'should be in bed' according to their age

Lifestyle

A family tried to reserve a group of park benches

Parents reserve park benches for four-year-old's birthday party with 'rude note’

Lifestyle

Stephen Mulhern shocked Holly and Phil on This Morning

Stephen Mulhern shocks Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with calculator magic trick

This Morning

Kacey Ainsworth has done a lot since she left EastEnders

Inside EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth's life 20 years after Little Mo role

TV & Movies

Bobby Brazier made his EastEnders debut

EastEnders fans say Jade Goody would be 'so proud' as son Bobby makes debut

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has shared photos of her kids on holiday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treats kids to £1k Disney Princess makeovers on family holiday

Celebrities

MAFS Australia couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are expecting a child

Inside Married at First Sight Australia star’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli's pregnancy

TV & Movies

Karen's Diner has come to the UK

Karen's Diner UK locations revealed in Birmingham, London and Manchester

Lifestyle

People have been taking to Twitter to react to the Don't Worry Darling drama

Don't Worry Darling: Funniest Twitter reactions to cast and premiere drama

TV & Movies