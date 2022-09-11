How the Royal Family's roles and titles have changed

A guide to the Royal Family's new official titles. Picture: Getty

As Charles becomes King, certain members of the royal family have moved up in rank. Here's how their official names and jobs have changed – from Camilla, Wills and Kate, to Lilibet and Archie.

Members of the Royal Family have been undergoing a whole host of official changes since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Most notably, in the wake of her sad passing, Clarence House confirmed that her son, formerly Prince Charles, will now be known as King Charles III.

Not only is His Majesty preparing to take the crown, but others are having their names and positions reworked to reflect a post-Elizabethan era, too.

With some kicking in immediately and others expected to be granted in the future, here are the new titles and roles for the rest of the royals, from Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Camilla Parker-Bowles, to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Royal Family's official titles have changed. Picture: Getty

Prince Charles is now King Charles III

Charles, who was officially known as the Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III.

He is the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and will take over from his mother as Head of the Commonwealth.

He is electing to be called His Majesty rather than His Royal Highness.

Other official titles also include the Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and the Duke of Lancaster.

Royal experts believe King Charles III will make the move from his long-residing home, Clarence House, to his late mother's official residence Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III is now monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is now Queen Consort

As the wife of King Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles will now be known as the Queen.

However her title will not be used in the same way as if she ruled the country in her own right.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was titled Queen Regnant, gave approval before she died for Camilla to be titled Queen Consort – a name formally used by the Queen Mother.

The title nods to a symbolic rather than a formal role and is used to describe the King's female partner, spouse or companion.

She will join Charles at Buckingham Palace if he makes the move as expected.

As the wife of the King, Camilla will now be titled Queen Consort. Picture: Getty

Prince William is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, and the Prince of Wales

Prince William, formerly known as the Duke of Cambridge, had his title expanded to the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. He will also inherit the title of Prince of Wales.

As King Charles's eldest son, Wills is now the heir to the throne.

The father-of-three has also inherited the Scottish titles of the Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

William and Kate will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton is now the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, and the Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton, formerly known as the Duchess of Cambridge, had her title expanded to the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. She has also become the Princess of Wales.

Up until the death of Queen Elizabeth II it was Camilla who held the title of Duchess of Cornwall.

The mother-of-three will hold the title the Countess of Chester if Wills becomes the Earl of Chester, too.

She is also now the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

Prince George is now Prince George of Wales

Prince George has become Prince George of Wales.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince George have taken on the Wales title. Picture: Getty

Princess Charlotte is now Princess Charlotte of Wales

Princess Charlotte has become Princess Charlotte of Wales, following the titles of both her parents.

Prince Louis is now Prince Louis of Wales

Prince Louis has become Prince Louis of Wales, following the titles of both his parents.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is now Prince Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically Prince Archie.

His title change is down to rules set out by King George V in 1917.

Due to being too far down the line of succession at birth, he didn't qualify for the title – but now, as the grandchild of a sovereign, he can be both 'HRH' and 'Prince'.

Prince Archie could have taken the title of Earl of Dumbarton (one of the duke’s subsidiary titles) at birth or been known as Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, but the palace said his parents decided to stick simply with Master Archie.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022

Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor is now Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a princess.

Her official title is HRH Princess Lili of Sussex, if she chooses to use it.

Archie's little sister is the first ever Princess of Sussex.

Harry and Megan's titles – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – will not change, despite the fact the couple have stopped using their HRH styles.

