Kate Middleton almost gave Prince George a different name
22 July 2022, 15:01
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost chose a different name for their eldest child.
Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their first child into the world nine years ago, and reports have claimed that the pair almost gave him a very different name.
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duchess of Cambridge had her "heart set on" this name Alexander, but they instead decided to use it as his middle name.
The Times reports that they enlisted the help of their pet dog Lupo to decide the name, putting pieces of paper with the options on the floor, and choosing the one he went to.
Prince George recently celebrated his ninth birthday, and Kate Middleton shared an adorable photo of him at a UK beach to mark the special day.
Kate Middleton took the snap on a recent family holiday.
George is posing in a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.
After the photo was shared on Instagram, royal fans couldn’t believe how much he looks like his dad.
“He looks just like William to me! Beautiful boy. Happy birthday PG 🎂,” said one follower.
Another added: “He looks like dad 🤩🤩 happy Birthday 🎂🥳.”
A third said: “What a fantastic photo! George looks so much like his dad. 💙”