Prince William and Kate Middleton look loved-up as they attend Wimbledon

Kate and William were at Wimbledon today. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked in high spirits as they took their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, looked loved-up as they arrived at Wimbledon today, their first outing to the tennis tournament of the year.

The Duchess of Cambridge is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and attends the tournament every year without fail.

William joined his wife at the event today, dressing in a light blue linen suit for the Centre Court match.

For the outing to Wimbledon, Kate opted for a polka dot blue dress, teamed with matching bag and heels.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court. Picture: Getty

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother wore an Alessandra Rich dress which she teamed with a white Mulberry bag and white Alessandra Rich heels.

The Duchess of Cambridge accessorised the look with a pair of pearl earrings and her favourite Finlay & Co sunglasses.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked very loved-up as they watched the match. Picture: Getty

Kate also wore her purple and green bow brooch for the day, an item worn by most females of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

The purple and green shades are the official colours of Wimbledon, and while most men who are a part of the AELTC wear these colours in the form of a tie, women instead wear the brooch.

Kate Middleton wore her Wimbledon bow brooch and her Finlay & Co sunglasses. Picture: Getty

While they sat watching the match, Kate and William could be seen getting close as they laughed and joked together.

Royal fans loved seeing the couple looking so happy, with one taking to Twitter to comment: "Warms me to my core to see these two, the smiles, the fun they share. Stunning all around."

Another wrote: "I love how Prince William is looking at Duchess Kate!"

