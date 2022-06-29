The Queen looks splendid in lilac ensemble during Scotland visit

By Alice Dear

The Queen was on top form on Tuesday as she attended the Act of Loyalty parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Queen, 96, looked happy and healthy yesterday as she continued to carry out royal engagements in Scotland as part of her continued Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Her Majesty attended a parade of the armed forces on Tuesday, held at The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

For the event, named the Act of Loyalty parade, the Queen looked splendid in a beautiful lilac coat and matching hat.

The Monarch beamed as she watched the parade, holding a walking stick in the hands for added support.

The Queen beamed as she watched the Act of Loyalty parade. Picture: Getty

During the event, the Queen met with serving military personnel and cadets before she was presented with the keys to Edinburgh Castle.

This event marks 200 years since George IV visited Scotland in 1822 and was presented with the castle key for the first time.

The Queen travelled to Scotland on Monday alongside other members of the Royal Family. Picture: Getty

Members of the public have been delighted to see Her Majesty looking so well in her second outing in two days, especially following reports the Sovereign was having mobility issues.

The Queen travelled to Scotland on Monday along with other members of the Royal Family.

During the parade, the Queen was presented with the key to Edinburgh Castle. Picture: Getty

The Queen dressed in a gorgeous lilac ensemble for the event. Picture: Getty

This comes after the Monarch pledged to continue to serve the country – in her words – "to the best of my abilities with the help of my family".

