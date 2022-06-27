Glastonbury viewers convinced they spotted the Queen in festival crowd

People watching Glastonbury on TV were shocked when they spotted the Monarch in the crowds. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Alice Dear

Has the Queen just revealed herself as a Robert Plant fan?

People who were watching the Glastonbury 2022 coverage at home are convinced they spotted none other than the Queen in the festival crowd.

The moment happened during former Led Zeppelin front man Robert Plant's set on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 24.

During the coverage of the show, the camera panned to members of the crowd, and stumbled upon one woman who looked suspiciously like Her Majesty the Queen.

The woman had a blue raincoat on with the hood pulled up, bright pink lipstick and sunglasses.

The woman, who was compared to the Queen, was watching Robert Plant at the Pyramid Stage. Picture: BBC

Of course, we know that this is not the Queen.

We can also presume that, at the age of 96, spending a weekend at a festival in the rain is the last thing she'd want to be doing.

Having said that, the woman's resemblance to the Queen is amazing and made for a few laughs online for people who couldn't attend the music festival.

Good to see Her Majesty The Queen is a secret fan of Robert Plant and Alyson Krause!#l #BBCiPlayer ? 🫠 #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/BqfJ8Wr115 — Sandra Pope (@SlimWorldSandra) June 26, 2022

Lovely to see the Queen enjoying a bit of Robert Plant at #Glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/Ra4jyNz9lZ — Andy (@alreadytaken74) June 24, 2022

The Queen has turned up at Glastonbury to watch Robert Plant. That disguise is fooling nobody #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/qmBVg4TN3z — Finn (@finn__sharky) June 24, 2022

Posting a picture of the fake Queen on Twitter, one person joked: "The Queen has turned up at Glastonbury to watch Robert Plant. That disguise is fooling nobody #Glastonbury".

Another posted: "Lovely to see the Queen enjoying a bit of Robert Plant at #Glastonbury".

