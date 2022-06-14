Prince William and Kate Middleton 'moving family to Windsor Estate' to be closer to the Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have been looking for a family home close to schools and the Queen. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly moving this summer, just in time for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to start at the same school this autumn.

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, are moving their family to a cottage on the Windsor Estate in order to be closer to the Queen.

This is according to reports from The Sun, who claim that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be moving to Adelaide Cottage.

Adelaide Cottage, which is believed to have four bedrooms, is hidden in Home Park in Windsor and is located just minutes away from Windsor Castle itself.

It was built in 1831 and is part of the Crown's Estate, surrounded by a 655-acre royal park.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children a believed to be moving in the summer. Picture: Getty

Kate and William are reportedly planning to move this summer, which will allow their children to start at a local school together in autumn.

The publication reports that there will be no live-in staff at the cottage and that their old Kensington Palace apartments will be used as staff offices.

Anmer Hall, located in Norfolk, will continue to be their family retreat property.

A source told The Sun: “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

“Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.

“They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer."

They continued: “The added bonus is they can send George, Charlotte and Louis to school together locally.

"The three children will enjoy running around and playing in the gardens, which is the kind of life they enjoy so much when at Anmer Hall."

We're sure the Queen will love having her great-grandchildren closer to her at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

The source told the publication that Kate and William had "no other demands" than a "pleasant family home close to schools and the Queen".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will pay rent from their private account, the source said, adding that all they needed to do was move in some "treasured furniture and possessions".

Adelaide Cottage is said to be just minutes from Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

"The whole family is looking forward to moving in this summer and starting a new chapter in their lives together in Windsor", the source concluded.

