The Queen's sweet conversation with Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour revealed

By Alice Dear

The Queen shared a special moment with Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they waited for the Trooping the Colour flypast.

The Queen, 96, shared a sweet conversation with her great-grandchild Prince Louis, four, while the Royal Family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour.

Her Majesty, who marked her Platinum Jubilee over the weekend, was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children for the first event of the Bank Holiday weekend.

During the ceremony, members of the Royal Family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the RAF flypast.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's little brother has only attended this annual occasion once before, and looked very excited to see the aircraft.

The Queen and Prince Louis shared a very sweet moment on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

Prince Louis was stood next to the Queen on the balcony, and – aside from pulling the most hilarious faces – could be seen turning to his great-grandmother a lot.

The Queen, who we know is a doting great-grandmother, was very happy to entertain the little one.

The Queen appeared to miss Prince Louis' hilarious reaction to the flypast. Picture: Getty

Now, thanks to expert lip-reader, Jeremy Freeman, we know what the pair were talking about.

Speaking to the Mirror, Freeman said that Louis asked the Queen: "Are the Red Arrows coming?", to which she replied: "I hope so!"

When the planes eventually flew over Buckingham Palace, Louis shouted: "Yes, yes yes!", to which the Queen replied: "There it is!"

Finally, Prince Louis said: "Oh, Red Arrows... Woah!" – how sweet.

The Queen looked delighted to see how excited Prince Louis was for the flypast. Picture: Getty

Royal fans think Prince Louis stole the show over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, giving us some of the most hilarious moments with his family.

During the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, for example, Prince Louis was entertaining the crowd with some very funny faces.

The four-year-old struggled to stay still during the show, and at one point ended up on his Prince Charles' lap.

