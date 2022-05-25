The Queen is looking for a live-in housekeeper paid £7.97 per hour

By Naomi Bartram

You could become the Queen's new housekeeper and work in the palace.

The Queen is on the lookout for a brand new housekeeper who will help to keep the palace tidy.

The successful candidate will either be working at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for 40 hours a week.

While they will earn £7.97 per hour - which is £1.93 less than the UK Living Wage – they will be living in the palace and get all their meals for free.

According to the job advert, the ideal person will 'enjoy working as part of a team' and 'aim for the highest standards' in all that they do.

You could work in Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty Images

The advert states: “‘This is a career pathway in hospitality that will develop your housekeeping skills and expertise.

“Joining our professional team, you’ll upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.

“Learning from your colleagues, you’ll gain the specialist professional skills needed, always aiming for the highest standards. And you’ll welcome and take care of guests at functions and events too.”

While previous experience in housekeeping is desired, it’s not essential as bosses are ’more interested in your proactive approach and ability to tackle new challenges’.

The perfect candidate will also be ‘well organised and with good time management skills’ with 'an ability to meet deadlines and work efficiently to get jobs done.'

The Queen is hiring a new housekeeping assistant. Picture: Getty Images

But the most important quality is 'an eagerness to learn new skills and develop a career in hospitality'.

The job ad adds that the thing which makes a career with the Royal Household ‘so different’ is ‘delivering extraordinary service in incredible surroundings’.

Included in the package is a 15% employer contribution pension scheme ‘plus benefits’, and 33 holiday days, including bank holidays.

They state ‘training and development is encouraged’, while the successful new housekeeper will have access to a range of ‘recreational facilities’.

Candidates have until June 19 to apply, with interviews taking place in July.

This comes just a couple of weeks before we’re due to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a four day weekend.

