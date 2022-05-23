Prince Charles and Camilla will star in special EastEnders episode for Queen's Jubilee

Charles and Camilla are making an appearance on EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

Charles and Camilla will be making an appearance in an EastEnders episode marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will be appearing in EastEnders to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In the special episode, Charles and Camilla will surprise Albert Square at a street party held to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The scenes were filmed in March when they visited the new Elstree set and met the cast of the soap.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is set to greet the future monarch at the party and introduce them to the rest of the residents.

Prince Charles visited the residents of Albert Square. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the experience, Kellie said: “I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it.

“I just thought, ‘Wow, they’ve never done anything like this before’. They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm.

“So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: “We are truly honoured to have both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders’ most special episodes.

Charles and Camilla's episode of EastEnders airs in June. Picture: Alamy

“Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford, but it wasn’t just her, as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders’ history.”

The special episode featuring Charles and Camilla is due to air this Platinum Jubilee weekend on June 2.

This comes after the Queen herself visited the old set back in 2001 to see the late Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell.

She even stepped behind the bar at the Queen Vic and walked through the EastEnders street market.