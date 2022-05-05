Inside Emmerdale star Patrick Mower's life away from Rodney Blackstock

Inside Emmerdale star Patrick Mower's life. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Find out about Emmerdale star Patrick Mower's life away from acting with his wife Anya.

Emmerdale fans have come to know and love Patrick Mower for playing Rodney Blackstock in the soap.

Patrick has also starred in a string of other television and film roles, before joining the Dales in October 2000.

But let’s take a look at Patrick’s life away from the ITV soap…

Born in Pontypridd in 1938, Patrick's family moved to Oxford when he was young.

Patrick Mower has been on our screens for years. Picture: Alamy

The star wrote in his 2007 autobiography that he thought he was born in 1940 until he found out his birth hadn't been registered.

In his early life, Patrick attended Southfield Grammar School and began training as an engineer, before graduating from The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

One of his first big roles was in the 1970s when he played a spy in series Callan, before going on to play DCI Tom Haggerty in Special Branch.

His other earlier roles include starring as DS Steve Hackett in the police series Target and bagging a role as a military man in one of the last Carry On films, Carry On England in 1976.

Patrick Mower and his wife Anya. Picture: Alamy

Patrick has had parts in Minder, Marco Polo and Space: 1999, as well as a recurring role in ChuckleVision.

As for his private life, Patrick has been married for almost 30 years.

While his character Rodney has always been a bit of a ladies man on Emmerdale, he married Anya Pope in 1996.

It is thought the couple live in Louth, Lincolnshire, and they have one son together called Maxim.

Patrick also has two older children from a previous marriage.

Opening up on his wife, Patrick said back in 2002: “If I could choose a girlfriend for Rodney in Emmerdale she would be just like Anya - she is fantastic and my ideal woman.”