Inside Emmerdale star Mike Parr's life four years after leaving the soap

Mike Parr starred in Emmerdale as Ross Barton. Picture: Instagram/ITV

How old is Michael Parr and where is he now? Here’s everything you need to know about the Emmerdale actor…

Emmerdale viewers will remember Michael Parr for starring in the ITV soap for five years.

He starred in 736 episodes of the show before leaving his role back in 2018. But what happened to Mike Parr and where is he now?

Who did Michael Parr play in Emmerdale?

Michael Parr, 35, played Ross Barton in Emmerdale from 2013 to 2018.

Michael Parr was in Emmerdale for five years. Picture: Alamy

He was part of some huge storylines during his time on the show, including an affair with policewoman Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth), taking part in a violent robbery at Home Farm; and an affair with his brother's fiancée, Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb).

Ross later ended up in a fight with brother Pete (Anthony Quinlan), in which viewers thought Ross ended up dead.

However, in an unexpected twist, he was revealed to be alive and well, making his final appearance in November 2018.

In October 2015, the actor won awards for Best Actor and Best Bad Boy at the Inside Soap Awards.

Mike Barr played Ross Barton in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram

What else has Mike Parr been in?

Mike’s other credits include Hollyoaks, where he starred as Billy Parker in 2012, as well as Causality and Inside Men.

Following his time in the Dales, Mike starred in an episode of Bulletproof, as well as the movie Our Home.

Where is Mike Parr now?

Emmerdale fans were recently left in shock when Mike shared a snap of his brand new look.

The actor compared himself to boxer Paul Sykes, as he wrote: “Paul Sykes vibes.”

Former Emmerdale actress Natalie Anderson joked that he actually looks like Magnum PI and Friends star Tom Selleck in the selfie.

This comes after Mike was previously dating his former co-star Isabel Hodgins, who is best known for playing Victoria Sugden.

The soap pair split after three years together, and it is not clear whether Mike is single or dating at the moment.