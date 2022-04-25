Inside former Emmerdale star Cleveland Campbell's very different life 15 years after leaving soap

25 April 2022, 09:20

Cleveland Campbell starred in Emmerdale 15 years ago
Cleveland Campbell starred in Emmerdale 15 years ago. Picture: Instagram/Alamy/Getty Images

Who did Cleveland Campbell play in Emmerdale and where is he now? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale fans might remember Cleveland Campbell, who starred in the soap all the way back in 2001.

The star was on the soap for six years before leaving in 2007.

Since leaving the soap, Cleveland has gone on to start a brand new career in fashion. Here’s everything we know about Cleveland…

Who did Cleveland Campbell play in Emmerdale?

Cleveland Campbell played Danny Daggert in Emmerdale.

Cleveland Campbell starred in Emmerdale in 2001
Cleveland Campbell starred in Emmerdale in 2001. Picture: Getty Images

Danny and his family arrived in the village from Bradford and his storylines include his relationships with Ollie Reynolds (Vicky Binns), Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) and Dawn Woods (Julia Mallam).

He left the Dales after his sister Latisha (Danielle Henry) visited Danny and offered him a job with the family in Lisbon.

After deciding to leave, Danny returned briefly in May 2007 for Len's funeral to comfort Len's partner Pearl Ladderbanks (Meg Johnson) before returning to Portugal.

Of his exit, Cleveland said: “I’ve had a fantastic five years on Emmerdale and made a lot of very good friends but I’m looking forward to pursuing other projects.”

Where is Cleveland Campbell now?

Aside from starring in Emmerdale, Cleveland also had roles in The Bill and Sunshine with Steve Coogan.

Since leaving Emmerdale behind, Cleveland has left acting behind and is now working for BoohooMAN.

His LinkedIn page says: "I specialise in developing businesses via PPC, SEO and Social Media.

"I have won the top Business Development Manager of the year award six years consecutively, I am extremely motivated and work well under pressure, I pride myself on being proactive and always look at different ways to generate business."

Over on Instagram, the star has over 5,000 followers, and regularly shares photos of himself exploring the world.

Cleveland is also a trained hairdresser and studied hairdressing at Hopwood Hall College in Rochdale.

