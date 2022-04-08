Here's where Emmerdale star John Middleton is now away from Ashley Thomas

8 April 2022, 13:58 | Updated: 8 April 2022, 15:02

John Middleton played Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale
John Middleton played Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock/Twitter

What happened to Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale and why did John Middleton leave the soap?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale fans will know vicar Ashley Thomas who made his debut on the soap back in December 1996.

He was part of some huge storylines in his time, including his short-lived marriage to Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) and second marriage to Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), as well as the birth of their son Arthur.

But why did Ashley leave Emmerdale and what is actor John Middleton doing now?

Who played Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale?

John Middleton played vicar Ashley in Emmerdale from 1996 to 2017.

John Middleton played Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale
John Middleton played Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock

Ashley appeared in further episodes in home movie scenes, making his final appearance on 13 February 2018.

Some of his plots have included abusing his elderly widower father Sandy (Freddie Jones), being accidentally run over by Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) and being involved in the October 2016 week of episodes ‘No Return Week’.

His biggest storyline came when his character was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2015.

As part of a special episode in 2016, the soap shared Ashley's point of view to ‘give people an insight into how ordinary, day-to-day experiences can become disorientating and distressing when refracted through the lens of dementia.’

Why did Ashley leave Emmerdale?

It was announced in 2015 that John would be leaving the show at the end of his contract after his character was diagnosed with dementia.

John Middleton left Emmerdale in 2017
John Middleton left Emmerdale in 2017. Picture: Alamy

The contract was later extended so the storyline to be extended, but the actor filmed his final scenes in March 2017.

In heartbreaking scenes, Ashley died on-screen on 7 April 2017, ending his 21 years on Emmerdale.

John’s performance earned him the ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Male Dramatic Performance’ at the 2017 British Soap Awards.

Emmerdale also won the gong that year for ‘Best Storyline’, ‘Best Single Episode’ (for the instalment told from Ashley’s perspective) and ‘Best Soap.’

John said at the time: “Most people have some experience of this disease. I’ve found it really quite astonishing, the number of people who have come up to me and said ‘Thankyou very much for doing that; my Dad had this’ or ‘My Mum died a few years ago and she had this.’

“That’s what drama’s for; it’s for holding out a hand to people and saying, ‘You’re not alone.’”

What is John Middleton doing now?

John was back on our soap screens soon after he left Emmerdale and landed a guest role on Doctors.

In his first TV role since the ITV soap in September 2021, he played a man suffering from dementia called Feargal Lumsden.

He now focuses on charity work, including supporting the Trussell Trust and Alzheimers Society with walks and runs.

Before starring in Emmerdale, John appeared in many other TV programmes, most notably in 1993 as John Hargreaves in Coronation Street, the man who knocked down and killed Lisa Duckworth.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Sheree Murphy has a famous husband

Inside Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy's family life with famous husband
Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

Mark Charnock lifts the lid on 'harrowing' stroke storyline

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock opens up on 'harrowing' Marlon Dingle stroke storyline
Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness
Rebecca Ryan plays Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan’s life as she leaves soap

Trending on Heart

Natalie Lee joined Anna for Dirty Mother Pukka episode seven

Dirty Mother Pukka: Natalie Lee joins Anna Whitehouse for episode seven

Celebrities

The woman was left shocked by the incident (stock image)

Pregnant woman fuming as man refuses to move his hand from empty seat on bus

Lifestyle

Richard Osman is leaving Pointless after 13 years

Richard Osman to leave Pointless after 13 years

June Brown has been remembered with this beautiful mural

EastEnders icon June Brown honoured with mural in East London
A company has decided to give its employees a little bit extra

Boss gives all staff extra £120 a month to help them pay rising bills

News

Brooklyn and Nicola are set to get married this weekend

Brooklyn Beckham wedding details: prenup, venue, and guest list revealed

Celebrities

Leaving your TV on standby could be very expensive

This is how much leaving your TV on standby costs you

Lifestyle

Here's what Brooklyn Beckham does for a living

What is Brooklyn Beckham's job and how much is he worth?

Celebrities

Spain has said unvaccinated Brits aren't welcome

Spain in dramatic U-Turn on plans to open up country to unvaccinated tourists

News

Kate Middleton may star in the final series of The Crown

The Crown 'looking to cast Kate Middleton' actress for final season

Netflix

Kids can eat for free in many cafes and restaurants

All the restaurants and cafes where your kids can eat for free during the Easter holidays

News

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz have reportedly signed a prenup

Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's ‘huge prenup’ ahead of lavish wedding

Celebrities

Selina was dumped by Cody after the MAFS reunion

The moment Married at First Sight Australia's Cody Bromley splits up with Selina Chhaur after reunion
Here's how to have the ultimate London getaway

How to have the ultimate city getaway in central London

Travel

What is going on here? We're baffled!

Whose legs are whose? Optical illusion of couple hugging leaves people baffled

Lifestyle