Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Instagram

How old is Mark Charnock and who is the Emmerdale actor's wife? Here's what we know...

Marlon Dingle has been an Emmerdale favourite since all the way back in 1996.

Played by Mark Charnock, the character has been part of some huge storylines, including three marriages.

Back in 2004, Mark won the award for Best Dramatic Performance at the British Soap Awards for the storyline which saw Marlon switch off his first wife, Tricia’s life support.

Marlon made his Emmerdale debut in 1996. Picture: ITV

But who is Mark Charnock and is he married? Here’s what we know…

How old is Mark Charnock?

Mark Charnock was born on 28 August 1968, making him 53-years-old.

He studied at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art and made his TV debut in 1992 on 2point4 Children.

He also starred in Coronation Street for two episodes before he landing the role of Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale.

Mark lives in a cosy home in Yorkshire. Picture: Instagram

When did Mark Charnock join Emmerdale?

Mark joined Emmerdale in 1996 and has been a regular on the ITV soap ever since.

Marlon has two children, sharing his son Leo with Rhona Goskirk and daughter April Windsor with late wife Donna.

Who is Mark Charnock’s wife?

Mark is very private and has never spoken about him family life away from Emmerdale.

But according to TV.com, Mark is reportedly married with one son.

What we do know is that the actor lives in Yorkshire with his dog Freddie, and presumably his family.

The cosy home has a warm and inviting living room with olive green walls, as well as a wooden framed mirror on the wall.

He is also a keen gardener and has a pretty outdoor space with plenty of room to grow his own vegetables.

In a recent Instagram post, Mark shared a picture of some courgettes he had grown, along with the caption: “Cheeky bit of #produce picked for tonight’s tea.”