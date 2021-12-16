How old is Amba Metcalfe in Emmerdale and who plays her?

16 December 2021, 08:15

Amba Metcalfe is played by Ava Jayasinghe in Emmerdale
Amba Metcalfe is played by Ava Jayasinghe in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

What is Amba Metcalfe's age and who is she played by? Everything we know about the Emmerdale star...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Priya Sharma‘s daughter, Amba Metcalfe returned to Emmerdale last month after a while away.

The little one has been part of some tough storylines over the past few weeks, including her mum abandoning her.

During Amba's carol service, Priya became anxious before stumbling back home alone and leaving her daughter in danger.

But who plays Amba and how old is she?

Priya and her daughter Amba in Emmerdale
Priya and her daughter Amba in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

How old is Amba Metcalfe in Emmerdale?

Amba, who is the daughter of Priya Sharma and David Metcalfe, was born in May 2014, which makes her seven-years-old.

Priya actress Fiona Wade recently opened up about a storyline involving her daughter where she left her alone at the Christmas market after having a panic attack.

She told Digital Spy: "I always think your fears are greater than the reality and to an extent they are, but in her head everything she fears comes true at the moment.

Ava Jayasinghe has played Amba in Emmerdale since 2014
Ava Jayasinghe has played Amba in Emmerdale since 2014. Picture: ITV

"All the fears of people, crowds, seeing people, are people going to pity her, what will they say, what is she going to say, she's not ready at all.

"But she goes and it's a carol concert but it's also Christmas market so there's food everywhere and everywhere she looks it's magnified to her so the food stall, the cake stalls, Christmas things, people coming up to her.

“It's all too much, it's like a blur and then Amba's there and she wants to be there for Amba but she's in her own head and in her own pain and it all just gets too much."

Who plays Amba in Emmerdale?

After leaving the Dales for a few weeks, fans of the show were convinced she had been recast.

However, she has been played by actress Ava Jayasinghe since 2014.

Since the pandemic, filming restrictions were put in place so the number of actors on set was limited.

This meant that Ava didn’t appear on the soap for a while as children require a chaperone with them.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Bernice has been married four times on Emmerdale

All of Bernice Blackstock's Emmerdale husbands revealed

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?
Emmerdale's Liv is in danger this week

Emmerdale fans predict sad Liv Flaherty twist after overdose in prison
Meena has murdered four people in Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Who has Meena Jutla killed and when will she be caught?
Emmerdale fans have a theory about Meena and Manpreet

Emmerdale fans convinced they've worked out shock twist involving Meena and Manpreet

Trending on Heart

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

When is The Masked Singer UK returning to ITV?

The mum was in hysterics when she saw the photo

Mum in stitches at Hermes' hilarious proof of delivery photo featuring her three-year-old's hand

Lifestyle

Sophie and Pete Sandiford received a Tweet from Mariah Carey

Gogglebox's Sophie and Pete Sandiford receive shock message from Mariah Carey

Gogglebox

A woman has banned her brother from her wedding

'My sister says I destroyed her wedding by getting married first'

Lifestyle

The optical illusion has divided the internet

Do you see a dog or a man? Baffling optical illusion leaves people divided

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared a hilarious update on her Christmas tree

Stacey Solomon says her Christmas tree is the 'worst on Instagram'

Celebrities

Danny Miller said he stayed in the castle to get his fee

Danny Miller wanted to quit I’m A Celebrity but ‘couldn’t afford to lose’ money
Fred Sirieix says it's time women forget convention and get down on one knee

First Date's Fred Sirieix urges women to propose to their 'scared' men this Christmas

Christmas

Coronation Street's Lydia is played by Rebecca Ryan

Coronation Street fans recognise new character Lydia from another TV show
Gino D'Acampo admitted he is a 'strict' dad to his three children

Gino D'Acampo blasts 'moron' parents that don't send fussy eaters to bed hungry

Celebrities

The best board games to play with your family this Christmas

The best board games to play with family this Christmas

Lifestyle

You can swap your home like on The Holiday

You can do a house swap for Christmas exactly like The Holiday

Lifestyle

A TikTok user has shared a clever hack to storing your wrapping paper out of sight (stock images)

The incredible £1.50 hack allows you to store wrapping paper tidily and out of sight

Lifestyle

David Watson has passed away

Tributes pour in for Britain’s Got Talent magician David Watson after tragic death
A woman has revealed her in-laws have refused to make her dinner

'My in-laws refuse to cook for me - so I have to take my own food for dinner'

Lifestyle