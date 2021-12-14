All of Bernice Blackstock's Emmerdale husbands revealed

14 December 2021, 11:29

Bernice has been married four times on Emmerdale
Bernice has been married four times on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV
How many times has Bernice been married in Emmerdale? Here's what we know about her marriages...

Bernice Blackstock has been worrying Emmerdale fans over the past few weeks as she continues to demonstrate strange behaviour towards Will Taylor.

And the mum-of-one told Will exactly how she felt about him this week in a bid to break up his relationship with Kim Tate.

But who is Bernice and how many times has she been married? Here’s what we know…

Bernice has has a fair few romances on Emmerdale
Bernice has has a fair few romances on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who has Bernice Blackstock been married to in Emmerdale?

Bernice has been married a total of four times over the years.

Played by Samantha Giles, she joined the soap in 1999 where she got a job working behind the bar in the Woolpack.

By this point she’d already been married once to a man called Anthony Binns, but had split with him after she uncovered he was cheating on her with another man.

And history repeated itself when she soon found out her fiance Gavin was seeing Jason Kirk behind her back.

Bernice then called off the engagement before striking up a romance with vicar Ashley Thomas.

The pair tied the knot at a festive Christmas wedding and Bernice fell pregnant before she tragically miscarried.

After feeling neglected by her husband, Bernice cheated on him with Carlos Riaz, which led to the couple splitting.

Ashley went on to date Bernice’s sister Nicola, but reunited with Bernice shortly.

The pair went on to have baby Gabby together, but Bernice fled the village shortly after, leaving Ashley as a single dad.

Bernice had an affair with Andy on Emmerdale
Bernice had an affair with Andy on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

In 2012, Bernice returned to the village having married a man called Charlie and welcoming another daughter called Diane.

Bernice then got engaged to Lawrence White, before embarking on an affair with Andy Sugden.

After finding out about the cheating, Lawrence offered Bernice the chance to have an open marriage as he was struggling with his own sexuality.

The couple later divorced and Lawrence died in a car accident caused by evil Lachlan.

