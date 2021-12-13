How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?

13 December 2021, 14:37

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn
Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn. Picture: BBC/ITV

How much do Emmerdale actors earn? Soap stars salaries per episode revealed...

A lot of us spend our evenings watching our favourite soap stars get caught up in a whole load of drama.

But have you ever wondered how much the stars of EastEnders, Emmerdale and Corrie actually earn for their hard work?

Well, here’s everything we know about soap actors’ salaries…

Emmerdale stars' salaries can vary
Emmerdale stars' salaries can vary. Picture: ITV

How much do Emmerdale actors earn?

All the soaps pay their actors in the same way, with the stars getting a fee per episode they are in.

The fees can range from £400 to £2,000, depending on their storylines, popularity and time on the soap.

Most actors have a guaranteed number of episodes a year and a repeat fee.

This means salaries can range from around £12,000 to well over £200,000 depending on how often they are in the show.

For example, Danny Miller’s character Aaron Dingle has appeared in more than 1,400 episodes of the show therefore he would have racked up a fair salary over his 13 years.

How much do Coronation Street actors earn?

Coronation Street stars are paid in the same way as Emmerdale stars.

In October 2018, it was reported that Jack P Shepherd – aka David Platt - had been offered a new contract worth £250,000, while Steve McDonald actor Simon Gregson is reportedly earning £150,000.

David Platt actor Jack P Shepherd is said to earn a lot
David Platt actor Jack P Shepherd is said to earn a lot. Picture: ITV

How much do EastEnders actors earn?

EastEnders stars are also paid in the same way, but unlike their ITV rivals, BBC actors reportedly have to ask for permission to do other work such as voiceovers and personal appearances.

They are also not allowed to take part in TV or social media adverts.

But it seems that won’t be a problem for Danny Dyer - who plays Mick Carter - as the Sun claims his salary was a whopping £400,000 in 2017.

Meanwhile, EastEnders veteran Steve McFadden, who has starred as Phil Mitchell for over 30 years, is thought to be earning between £200,000-£300,000.

