How old is I'm A Celebrity's Sue Cleaver and who is her husband?

Who is Sue Cleaver and how long has she been on Coronation Street?

Sue Cleaver has left behind the comfort of the Coronation Street studios to take on the biggest challenge of her life.

The I’m A Celebrity star said she hopes to be the mother figure of the jungle.

She said: “I am going in with an open mind. Nothing is going to kill us and I am not going to wind myself up, trying to overthink everything.

“I don’t know how I will behave and I am going to let the experience unfold in front of my eyes."

But who does Sue Cleaver play in Corrie and how old is she? Find out everything…

Sue Cleaver has joined I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: ITV

How old is Sue Cleaver?

Sue Cleaver is 59-years-old and was born on 2 September 1963 in Watford, Hertfordshire.

She has played the role of Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street since 2000, but has also starred in plenty of other shows.

After studying at the Manchester Metropolitan School of Theatre, her first television appearance was a small part in an episode of A Touch of Frost.

She went on to star in the acclaimed drama series Band of Gold before landing a role in the film Girls' Night alongside Julie Walters and Brenda Blethyn.

Sue also starred in dinnerladies, which ran for two series from 1998 to 2000 and had a small part in the Johnny Depp and Cate Blanchett film The Man Who Cried.

Sue Cleaver has left her Corrie friends to join I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram

Aside from her acting career, Sue is also a trainee psychotherapist and is currently in her third and final year of training.

Is Sue Cleaver leaving Coronation Street?

Sue isn’t set to leave Coronation Street, but she has reportedly been written out of the soap while she is away.

Opening up about being away from the soap, she said: "I have spoken to Jennie [McAlpine] and Simon [Gregson].

"They seemed to think I will have an absolute ball. They have told me I will love it and have a great time.

"It is very positive and I am going there feeling excited."

Sue added she’s worried about being filmed 24/7 as she is a private person, as she continued: “I do keep my life private and I am very happy with my home life.

Eileen Grimshaw has been played by Sue Cleaver for 20 years. Picture: ITV

“Viewers are going to see a different person to the person they think I am! I am very different.

"That can be worrying. They might decide they don’t like me as much as Eileen!"

Who is Sue Cleaver’s husband?

Sue Cleaver lives with her partner Brian Owen, who is a lighting technician, and her adorable dog, George Paws.

Before she met Brian, Sue was married to fellow actor James Quinn for 10 years from 1993 until 2003.

He has also had various roles in Coronation Street since 1989, including DS Willets, as well as starring as four different characters on Emmerdale

Sue and James share one son together Elliot, who was reportedly born in 1998.