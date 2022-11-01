I’m A Celebrity stars' huge net worths revealed including Boy George and Mike Tindall

What is Boy George's net worth and how much money does Mike Tindall have? Here's what we know...

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens for a brand new series.

For the first time in two years, the show is back in Australia, after finding a new home in Wales during the pandemic.

We now know the full line up who are joining Ant and Dec Down Under, but let’s see how much they are all worth…

Boy George net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Boy George is worth $50million (£43.8m).

Boy George is one of the richest I'm A Celeb stars ever. Picture: ITV

As well as fronting the Culture Club in the 1980s, Boy George has gone on to

He also launched his own record label and became a judge on The Voice UK, replacing Tom Jones in the show's fifth season.

He reportedly received a £1.6m paycheck for his time on the show, and later went on to join The Voice Australia.

Mike Tindall net worth

According to Ruck, Mike Tindall has a net worth of £15.7million and is the fourth richest rugby player in the UK.

The 44-year-old now earns a six-figure salary from his company, Kimble Trading, and through his work with Gloucester Rugby Club and celebrity endorsement deals.

Having played rugby for 17 years and competed in the 2003 World Cup, Mike is also a speaker for fine dining events.

Mike Tindall has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: ITV

Olivia Attwood net worth

According to Pilot Fish Media, Love Island star Olivia Attwood has a net worth of £1.2 million.

With 1.9 million Instagram followers, this means the 31-year-old can earn up to £2,690 per post.

She has also had a major brand deal with fashion brand I Saw It First!, magazine deals and a TV show with her fiancé Bradley Dack.

Jill Scott net worth

It’s not clear where Jill Scott is from, but some reports suggest her net worth is somewhere between $1.5million (£1.3million) and $4million (£3.4million).

Apparently, Jill earns $450,000 (£391,000) per year and she has also had many brand deals.

Jill Scott has joined I'm A Celeb 2022. Picture: ITV

Scarlette Douglas net worth

According to AllStarBio, Scarlette Douglas has a net worth of around £200,000.

She has had a successful TV presenting career, as well as previously working in the theatre.

Scarlette’s dad owned the first ever legal urban, soul and R&B radio station in the UK.

Owen Warner net worth

It’s not clear how much Owen Warner is worth, but he currently has 254K followers which means he could get paid a lump sum for advertising on Instagram.

The 23-year-old has played Romeo on Hollyoaks for seven years, with salaries on the soap reportedly ranging from £450 to £2,000 per episode.

Babatunde Aleshe net worth

Babatunde Aleshe, 34, is said to be worth $500,000 (£435,000).

The actor, writer and comedian has starred in New Tricks, Waking the Dead, Pelican Blood and The Naked Poet as well as on stage for Iya Ile and Requiem for Tomorrow.

Celebrity Gogglebox fans will also recognise him for starring alongside his best friend Mo Gilligan.

Charlene White net worth

It’s thought Charlene White is worth around $1 million (£900,000).

As well as making a name for herself on Loose Women, Charlene was a news presenter on BBC and ITV.

Babtunde's net worth is not known. Picture: ITV

Sue Cleaver net worth

According to reports, Sue Cleaver has a net worth of around £1million.

As well as playing Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street for the past 20 years, she also played Glenda in dinnerladies, which ran for two series from 1998 to 2000.

Seann Walsh net worth

According to Spears, comedian and TV star Seann Walsh is worth around £350,000.

As well as his hugely successful stand up career, Seann hit the headlines when he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and was caught kissing his professional partner Katya Jones.

Chris Moyles net worth

TV and radio presenter Chris Moyles is said to have a net worth of $8 Million (£6.9million).