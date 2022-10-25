I'm A Celebrity chaos as camp closes after storm hits

25 October 2022, 12:23 | Updated: 25 October 2022, 12:38

Parts of the iconic site have been destroyed as storms hit the jungle.
Parts of the iconic site have been destroyed as storms hit the jungle.

Torrential downpours destroyed the I'm A Celebrity jungle camp just days before the 2022 contestants were due to arrive.

Stressed ITV bosses have been forced to close the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! camp after severe weather destroyed parts of the site in Australia.

Heavy rain and severe flooding caused damage to crucial elements of the set causing production staff to evacuate the location just days before the celebrity line-up were due to arrive.

TV execs took the decision to abandon the camp for 24 hours, forcing workers to down tools as the area was deemed too unsafe to continue the build.

A spokesperson from ITV explained: "We closed site for 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather."

Ant and Dec will return to Oz for the 2022 series.
Ant and Dec will return to Oz for the 2022 series.

A local source told The Sun: "The camp was closed yesterday due to the extreme rain. No staff were allowed on site because it was too dangerous.

"They were told to get out of the area and totally downed tools.

"It meant a precious day of preparation was lost as crew faced a race against time to get the site ready.

"But they were all back on site today, so fingers crossed they can make up the lost time."

The popular reality show is set to begin filming next month and has returned back to its iconic Aussie location following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Presenters Ant and Dec are expected to jet off down under ahead of the show's rumoured launch on 6th November, although ITV bosses are yet to confirm an official start date.

Rumours have been swirling around who might be featuring in the line-up for this year's jungle experience.

Potential famous faces entering the camp include Danny Dyer, Jade Thirlwall, Seann Walsh, Matt Baker, Mike Tindall, and Olivia Attwood.

It's not the first time the reality show has come under threat due to adverse weather conditions.

Last year, the show, which was filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, was taken off air for a number of days due to Storm Arwen.

Strong winds, rain and even snow meant the Welsh location was closed for safety reasons, causing a string of days without episodes.

At the time, Ant and Dec updated show fans with a video as they took shelter from the storm inside their cottage.

The camp in its usual state.
The camp in its usual state.

After the 2021 celebrities were taken out of camp, the presenting duo said: "Hello and welcome to we’re celebrities and get us in there!"

Dec went on: "I’ve got an update. The site was quite badly damaged during the storm and they are in there, working round the clock to try and get it back up and running and up to speed so we can get back on air as quickly as humanly possible. But, we don’t know when that’s going to be, just yet."

Hopefully this year it won't be a sign of things to come.

