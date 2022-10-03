Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured line up including Tom Daley and Danny Dyer

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is in the I'm A Celebrity 2022 line up? Here's all the rumours including Tom Daley, Boy George and Oti Mabuse...

I’m A Celebrity 2022 is almost here, which means a new bunch of brave celebrities will be heading into the jungle.

This time around hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be back Down Under fronting the show from sunny Australia.

The show has been filmed in Wales for the past two years due to the pandemic putting a stop to international travel.

I'm A Celeb 2022 is heading back to Australia. Picture: ITV

But who is going into the I’m A Celeb Jungle this year? Here’s what we know…

What is the rumoured line up for I’m A Celebrity 2022?

We don’t yet know who will be in the I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up , but there are some rumours flying around…

Boy George

Boy George could be heading to I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Alamy

Boy George is reportedly heading to Australia for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get me Out of Here!.

The 61-year-old has reportedly scooped $1million (£879,000) to take part in the new show as it returns to Australia.

“It’s beyond exciting that we’ve secured Boy George,” an insider told MailOnline.

“It’s been a long time since we had a huge global star film the show and he will no doubt draw viewers.

“He’s also hugely popular in Australia and with the show leaving Wales and heading back down under, he’s the perfect addition”.

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer could be joining the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Instagram

EastEnders star Danny Dyer is being tipped for I’m A Celebrity after he quit the BBC soap as Mick Carter.

A source previously told The Sun: “Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number one target.

“They’re hoping he’ll be finished in time, they’d definitely be up for a big money offer.”

Ryan Moloney

Ryan Moloney is rumoured to be going into I'm A Celeb. Picture: Alamy

Neighbours star Ryan Moloney is best known for playing Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi in the Australian soap.

Now the show has been cancelled, Ryan may be free to head into the jungle for the latest series of I’m A Celebrity.

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse has said she would go on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has won the glitterball trophy twice, but could she be heading to the Jungle?

Speaking on a podcast, Oti previously said: “It’s the snakes bit and eating things and I don’t know! I can run up the mountain, that’s fine. But, put me in a cage with snakes and crickets and cockroaches and say move your tongue, I can’t.”

Natalie Cassidy

Natalie Cassidy could leave EastEnders to head into the jungle. Picture: Instagram

Another Walford legend has also been tipped for the jungle in the form of Natalie Cassidy.

She might take a break from her character as Sonia Fowler as she recently told The Guardian she could be up for a career change.

She said: "I always think, when I’m in a restaurant and have been looked after very well, I could do that front-of-house stuff very well.

“Or maybe you’ll see me in the jungle.”

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford has been rumoured to be joining the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Alamy

Good Morning Britain weather presenter Alex Beresford recently said he would be up to join the I’m A Celeb line up.

“Out of all the shows I would love to do, I would love to do the jungle,” he said.

“But the only thing is I don’t know how good I would be with snakes and spiders but I think it is the show that all of us that work in telly want to do, it is that show isn’t it?

“I am a fan of the heat so going to Australia would be awesome. I would get stuck in but I think lying down with snakes all around you, ugh!”

Nadiya Hussain

Bake Off winner Nadiya was previously asked to appear in the 2020 series, but turned down the offer.

She previously told The Guardian: "I got asked to do I’m a Celebrity this year, and a bit of me regrets not doing it. It’s just so cold in Wales: if I’m going to have cockroaches in my pants I’d rather it be in the sun, thanks.

“Still, I can’t help wondering what it would have been like."

Tom Daley

Tom Daley has reportedly said he'd go into the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: Instagram

Olympic diver Tom Daley is also rumoured to be joining the I’m A Celebrity line up after taking a break from training.

Tom’s diving partner Matty Lee has appeared on I’m A Celeb, so he might convince Tom to sign up (or maybe not).

James Buckley

James Buckley played Jay in the Inbetweeners. Picture: Alamy

Inbetweeners star James Buckley has previously said he’s interested in joining the I’m A Celebrity line up.

He said: “I’m not a huge fan of celebrity reality shows. But out of all of those ones, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! does personally seem to be the most interesting ’cause it feels like a challenge.

“I’d be cold, I’d be hungry and even when you win a meal, I’d be like, ‘I just want a Big Mac’.”