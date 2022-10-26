I’m a Celebrity campmates confirmed as they're spotted in Australia ahead of show

Who is in I'm A Celebrity 2022? Olivia Attwood and Sue Cleaver touch down in Australia...

The I’m A Celebrity launch is just days away, which means the newest campmates have started to make their way Down Under.

Returning to Australia for the first time in two years, the 2022 series is set to return on ITV on Sunday November 6, a week earlier than normal to avoid clashing with the football World Cup.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are also back to put the stars through their paces with some terrifying Bushtucker Trials.

Sue Cleaver has touched down in Australia ahead of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

And Coronation Street fans will be excited to know that Sue Cleaver will be heading into the Jungle after she was spotted at Brisbane airport.

The Corrie actress, 59, is best known for starring as Eileen Grimshaw who she has played since 2000.

She was the third celebrity to arrive following Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

Speaking to The Sun at Brisbane airport, 31-year-old Olivia joked about her biggest fears, saying: “I am scared of me, in terms of how long the other campmates can tolerate me. I will get myself in trouble somehow, the usual.”

Olivia Attwood has said she'll miss her dogs while on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

Asked what she would miss about home, the star said: “God it's day one so not much at the minute but in three or four days the dogs and my fiancé probably.”

Radio presenter Chris Moyles, who works at our sister station Radio X, also arrived at Brisbane yesterday.

When asked if he would be scared of anything in the jungle, the 48-year-old told The Sun: "There's lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport of beer. So I think I will be alright."

He continued: "I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing I'm a Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow."

Other rumoured stars to be joining them include Boy George, Tom Daley and former rugby player Mike Tindall.