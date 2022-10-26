I’m a Celebrity campmates confirmed as they're spotted in Australia ahead of show

26 October 2022, 07:48

Who is in I'm A Celebrity 2022? Olivia Attwood and Sue Cleaver touch down in Australia...

The I’m A Celebrity launch is just days away, which means the newest campmates have started to make their way Down Under.

Returning to Australia for the first time in two years, the 2022 series is set to return on ITV on Sunday November 6, a week earlier than normal to avoid clashing with the football World Cup.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are also back to put the stars through their paces with some terrifying Bushtucker Trials.

Sue Cleaver has touched down in Australia ahead of I'm A Celebrity
Sue Cleaver has touched down in Australia ahead of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

And Coronation Street fans will be excited to know that Sue Cleaver will be heading into the Jungle after she was spotted at Brisbane airport.

The Corrie actress, 59, is best known for starring as Eileen Grimshaw who she has played since 2000.

She was the third celebrity to arrive following Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

Speaking to The Sun at Brisbane airport, 31-year-old Olivia joked about her biggest fears, saying: “I am scared of me, in terms of how long the other campmates can tolerate me. I will get myself in trouble somehow, the usual.”

Olivia Attwood has said she'll miss her dogs while on I'm A Celebrity
Olivia Attwood has said she'll miss her dogs while on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

Asked what she would miss about home, the star said: “God it's day one so not much at the minute but in three or four days the dogs and my fiancé probably.”

Radio presenter Chris Moyles, who works at our sister station Radio X, also arrived at Brisbane yesterday.

When asked if he would be scared of anything in the jungle, the 48-year-old told The Sun: "There's lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport of beer. So I think I will be alright."

He continued: "I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing I'm a Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow."

Other rumoured stars to be joining them include Boy George, Tom Daley and former rugby player Mike Tindall.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield was reunited with Gordon the Gopher on This Morning

Sweet moment Phillip Schofield reunites with Gordon the Gopher after 37 years

This Morning

Miriam Margolyes has revealed how much she was paid for Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes 'grumbled' about how much she was paid for Harry Potter

Gordon and Tilly Ramsey join Charlotte Church and Luke Evans for Gogglebox special.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 cast: Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly join line-up

Gogglebox

Chanita Stephenson has opened up about MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson denies claims show is 'fake'

Lola Pearce will die in EastEnders

EastEnders star Danielle Harold opens up about leaving Lola Pearce role

Trending on Heart

Bus drivers thanked 37 times a day on average.

Bus drivers most praised UK workers – getting 37 thank yous a day

Lifestyle

The former Boyzone star’s youngest child Mia graduated from Dublin City University this week.

Boyzone's Keith Duffy 'proudest parent' as daughter with autism graduates

Celebrities

Morrisons is offering customers a free hot meal

Supermarkets to offer customers a free hot meal when they 'Ask for Henry'

Lifestyle

Parts of the iconic set have been destroyed as storms hit the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity chaos as camp closes after storm hits

A snake was found in a house in Essex

Woman wakes up from nap to find 3ft snake slithering through her bedroom window

Lifestyle

There could be another death in Emmerdale next week

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who is next to die as Cain Dingle discovers Chas affair

It's not yet been announced where the brand new stores will pop up.

Toys ‘R’ Us is returning to the UK high street

Lifestyle

James Corden has addressed being banned from a restaurant

James Corden breaks silence on restaurant ban controversy

Celebrities

Here's who's died in Emmerdale so far

A list of everyone who has died in the Emmerdale storm

The Pact series 2 filming locations revealed

The Pact series 2 filming locations: Where is the new series filmed in Wales?

Stacey Solomon has shown off her new office

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible new office at £1.2million Essex mansion

Celebrities

Why April and Whitney won't be at the MAFS UK reunion

Why four Married At First Sight UK stars aren’t invited to the Christmas reunion special

Married at First Sight

Princess Andre appeared at the Pride of Britain Awards

Princess Andre, 15, looks just like mum Katie Price on red carpet

Celebrities

"I was feeling confident. Especially after learning that Mull’s single roundabout would not be on the route!"

Woman travels 500 miles to take UK's 'easiest' driving test - but fails

Lifestyle